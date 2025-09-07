Textbooks, Graduation Ceremonies: Curbing Exploitation Of Parents, Wards By Schools, Greedy Proprietors

With the ban on non-reusable textbooks and graduation ceremonies at kindergarten, nursery and basic school levels in about three states, the exploitative practices in schools have again come under scrutiny. In this report, LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes on the frustration of parents and the need to ease their burdens by making education more accessible

Change, as the saying goes, is the only constant in life. But it is sometimes a3ccompanied by neck-bending burdens.

For a great number of financially distressed parents, who witnessed the era of passing down textbooks to younger siblings, change, in this regard, means pain.

It is something that resonates with a mother of four, Tolani Adepegba. While the school fees of her daughters remain a constant source of worry as schools prepare to resume, what to pay for non-reusable textbooks she is compelled to buy from her children’s school is another slice of worry, despite paying tens of thousands of Naira for the graduation party of her daughter.

“We can still understand if a child is going from secondary school to university. Why should a pupil in a nursery class be having a graduation party? It is all a ploy to extort parents, knowing how children are wired. They know these little ones don’t like being isolated from their peers. So, for their happiness, one is compelled to pay and sew the approved dress, even when it is not compulsory. I learnt that it was cancelled in Imo State, but it should also be cancelled here(Ogun State). I paid N30,000, and that is outside what I paid for her dress.”

Asked why she had to pay when it was not compulsory, she queried: “ Do you want her to pass out? Even when the tailor disappointed her by failing to sew her dress in good time, she protested that she made her miss the chance to recite her memory verse. It’s not that one has the money, but imagine your daughter being the only one isolated in her class while others participated in various activities. Adults can understand but these little ones can’t. I just did it for her happiness. I’m totally against it. I’m still looking for over N40,000 to pay for her textbooks.”

In what some stakeholders describe as a fallout of the dysfunctional state of public schools, many parents turn to private schools to fill the void created by public schools.

From Ogun to Oyo, Bauchi to Abuja, stories abound of how students are crammed into classrooms,with teachers and students sheltered under trees in some cases. This is even as expectations of modern libraries and laboratories remain a pipedream; something some observers call a shouting evidence of poor funding of public schools, making private schools an attractive alternative.

Over the years, the budgetary allocations to the education sector have sparked concerns among stakeholders as they fall below the minimum recommendation of 15-20 per cent of national budgets to education by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization( UNESCO).

For instance, findings revealed that N3.52 trillion and N2.18 trillion were allocated to the education sector in 2025 and 2024 respectively, representing 7.3 per cent and 5.5 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) had in 2024 ranked Nigeria higher than any other country in the population of out-of-school , putting the figure at 18.3 million.

Specifically, its Chief of Bauchi Field Office, Dr. Tushar Rane, said: “Unfortunately, this positions Nigeria with the challenge of having the largest number of out-of-school children globally.”

More parents lament

For John Emmanuel, having graduation parties for nursery and primary school pupils is an example of how schools engage in frivolities, saying no argument can justify it.

“The issue of graduation parties in schools ,especially at the nursery and primary school levels is a source of worry. It has become the norm. It is a shame that frivolities now take precedence over substance. The academic performance of the kids/children now takes the backseat. All we have now is misplacement priorities. I don’t think any argument can justify all these celebrations that lead to nothing, and add no value to the pupils in my own opinion,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

He, however, accused schools of colluding with publishers to extort parents.

“The issue of textbooks has been a way of generating money by the proprietors and publishers. The school board approves it and the reason for that is that they get commission on each book sold to pupils. The principal and proprietors are making money from this, and it cannot be abolished. Textbooks are passed to the next generation in the old days, but the reverse is what we have now.”

Also, a trader, Theresa Nwatu, said: “I would have cancelled it if it is something I can do. I notice that some students don’t pay school fees but they will pay for graduation parties. So, when school resumes, they will be sent home . They don’t care if you pay for the graduation party or not. All they know is that you have not paid school fees. My daughter paid for the graduation party from JSS3 to SSS1. What did she bring home? A flask! Now, she has another sister currently in JSS2. I’ve told them that if they won’t allow her to go to the next class for not participating in their party, I will change her school. Parents should focus on the school fees of their children.”

Nwatu added there was a need by the government to properly fund public schools to check the proliferation and shenanigans of private schools.

“My mother didn’t go to school. The textbook I used was what my younger sisters used. I remember we used Macmillan when I was in primary school. They are making education difficult. I told my kids if they were in Lagos, I wouldn’t have enrolled them in a private school. Public schools are run better in Lagos than this place(Ogun).”

Reacting, an educationist and politician, Femi Gbosibo, described the practice of organising graduation parties for nursery and primary pupils as unnecessary and exploitative.

“Graduation levies paid by pupils/students from one class to another in most private schools in Nigeria now are very costly. The cost implications make it unbearable while some school proprietors see this as a means of milking innocent parents dry to enrich their pockets.

“For instance, my kid, who was promoted from the nursery class to basic/primary class in the just concluded academic session was billed to pay N24,000 for the graduation ceremony.”

Condemning the adoption of non-reusable textbooks, he added: “ The practice of changing textbooks for pupils in every academic session is a product of a self-serving plot between the publishers and proprietors of many schools.

“Nigeria’s economy is not friendly.Parents pay through their nose to pay the tuition fees of their children , and they still have to buy textbooks their children can’t pass down to younger siblings every session .In those days like early and late 90s, it wasn’t like this.”

Imo, Edo, Benue,Ondo take action

Last week, the Imo State Government attracted accolades across Nigeria after banning graduation parties for nursery and Junior Secondary School (JSS 3) students.

In a memo that went viral, the Commissioner of Education in the state, Prof. Bernard Ikegwuoha, stated: “The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is committed to providing quality and functional education to all students. Henceforth, graduation ceremonies and parties for kindergarten, Nursery, and JSS 3 students are hereby abolished.”

Ikegwuoha explained that the financial burden such ceremonies place on parents and guardians would be eased by the policy as it would redirect focus to academic achievement.

The government also stopped annual change of textbooks, stating that frequent changes were financially burdensome for parents and they undermine educational stability.

As if waiting for a state to take the lead, in a matter of days, Edo and Benue states followed suit.

In a statement by the Commissioner of Education in Edo State, Dr Paddy Iyamu, the state government said: “Textbook Reuse Policy: Younger siblings are henceforth permitted to use approved textbooks previously purchased for their older siblings. All approved textbooks will remain in use for a minimum of four years before any review by the Ministry.

“Graduation Ceremony Guidelines: Graduation ceremonies are strictly reserved for pupils who have completed Basic Education (Primary 1–JSS 3) and Senior Secondary 3 (SSS 3). At these levels, only modest celebrations will be allowed… Parties are prohibited, and pre-basic pupils (nursery/kindergarten, primary 6) are not permitted to hold graduation ceremonies or parties.”

Also, in a statement dated August 15, 2025, which was issued and signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Benue State Ministry of Education and Knowledge Management, Mrs. Helen Zeramo, the state government ordered: “All schools are by this notice directed to revert automatically to the traditional practice of senior students/pupils using and passing books down to pupils and students in lower classes.

“All compulsory school graduation ceremonies in Benue State are hereby abolished, especially for Kindergarten, Nursery and Basic schools.”

Meanwhile, Ondo State Commissioner of Education, Professor Igbekele Ajibefun, on Wednesday, August 27, said the decision of the state government to ban graduation parties from kindergarten to JSS class was part government’s plan to sanitise the education sector of the state, adding that non-reusable textbooks had also been banned.

Oyo inspires hope, Ogun, Lagos, Kano keep mum

In July, the Oyo State House of Assembly, in a motion sponsored by Hon. Babalola Biodun (Ibadan North-East 1), urged the executive arm of government to stop what it called the exploitative practice of enforcing a policy of non-reusable textbooks.

Citing economic strain on families, environmental implications, and negative educational consequences, the lawmaker said the average Nigerian parent spends between N30,000 to N80,000 annually on textbooks alone in private and public schools on a child.

The Motion further stated that a survey by the Education Rights Campaign (ERC) in Southwest, Nigeria revealed that “78 per cent of parents in Oyo private and public schools feel “severely burdened” by mandatory new textbook policies, with 65 per cent admitting to taking loans or delaying fee payments due to textbook costs.”

Meanwhile, when the Kano State Commissioner of Education, Dr Ali Haruna Makoda and the Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Lagos, Mr. Kayode Sutton , were reached through text messages and phone calls, Makoda asked to be called back at a specific time but was not reachable at the said time. Subsequent efforts to speak with him proved abortive. While Sutton complained about a noisy environment immediately after he was asked a question, subsequent calls hours later and the following day were ignored, including a message asking him the appropriate time to call him again.

Also, Ogun State Commissioner of Education, Science, and Technology , Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, failed to respond to calls and messages put across to him. However, in an earlier interview, the commissioner frowned at the practice of changing textbooks yearly, adding that the state reviews books used in its schools every five years.

“If you go to a school and they are giving you service you are not satisfied with, you are free to move to any other school.

“We condemn some of these infractions because we don’t even do them in our schools(public schools). We have approved a list of books in the Ministry of Education. What happens is that when some parents have a problem with the proprietor, they say the ministry will intervene. The ministry they did not contact, when they went to that place. What I’m trying to say is, when we have this issue, let’s try to separate it. If it is a government policy, one can understand. When you get to any secondary school(public school), you won’t find a situation where the books read last year would not be the ones used this year.”

He added: “I’m telling you. We have a five-year cycle before books are reviewed. Which means, if you have a child in primary one, that child will possibly use that book throughout his primary school. That book will remain in circulation for another five years. And even when we review, we don’t throw everything overboard. But we have given a general warning to private schools about doing things we don’t approve of. So, you will see that indirectly about that. Anything we are doing in public schools is what we want you to do in private schools.”

Only unreasonable publishers combine workbook,textbook in one book – Publisher

Commenting, a book publisher, Mr Adewoyin S Y, who is a publisher of approved Yoruba textbooks for use in secondary schools, described the practice of combining workbooks with textbooks by publishers as unreasonable.

“I don’t think any reasonable publisher should try to combine a workbook with a textbook. It’s not ideal,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

“I don’t think any reasonable publisher will do that. In my own place, we separate the workbook. Actually, in senior school, we don’t have a workbook. But in the junior class, the workbook is separated. “Textbooks should be separated from workbooks because if you are having your workbook in a textbook, students can easily open and copy from it. Only a few local publishers are doing that. The ones that have made names can’t do that. There is a standard. You cannot do your work inside the textbook.

“What happens in most cases, within a particular period of time, curriculum changes, the edition changes. And at the same time, the author might have had certain ideas that were omitted in the initial edition and tried to incorporate it in the new edition.”

Speaking on the abandonment of the Federal Government curriculum, he said: “Those, who school in Lagos, when they go to Ogun State, you see a different curriculum. Most of them are not following the Federal Government curriculum again. Osun has a separate curriculum. If a child is schooling in Lagos now, if they go to Ogun State, their books would be useless.”

Addressing the argument that curriculum change necessitates frequent change of textbooks used, the publisher noted: “Like our own now, since 2012, we are still using the same curriculum. The curriculum takes a long time to change.” Aligning his thoughts with Adewoyin, a former Deputy Provost at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism and author, Dr Dele Omojuyigbe, dismissed the argument in some quarters that curriculum review was responsible for changing textbooks every year in some schools.

Omojuyigbe said the minimum interval for the review of curriculum was four years. He explained that the current economic realities in the country should be a pointer to how proprietors act.

Why we organise graduation ceremonies for kindergarten, nursery pupils – Proprietors

Speaking on the reason behind graduation ceremonies for kindergarten, nursery, and primary pupils, President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Chief Abayomi Otubela, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, said: “Graduation ceremonies at the early years’ level go beyond being mere social events. They hold symbolic and psychological value for the child, the parents, and the school community. For the child, they reinforce a sense of achievement, boost confidence, and nurture the motivation to aspire to higher levels of learning. For parents, such events provide a moment to celebrate milestones in their child’s educational journey. For schools, they help to foster a culture of recognition, encouragement, and motivation.

“That said, while the philosophy is commendable, the ceremonies should be modest, purposeful, and child-centred. Once they become overly elaborate or financially demanding on parents, they lose their true essence. Therefore, yes, I believe they should be encouraged, but in a way that remains meaningful, affordable, and educationally beneficial.”

On the allegation of exploitation through non-reusable textbooks, Otubela noted :“ It is true that many parents today grew up with reusable textbooks that could easily be passed down to younger siblings. This concern is valid, especially in our present economic reality where many families face financial pressures. The allegation of exploitation, or claims of collusion between schools and publishers, is an issue that understandably troubles parents.

“I wish to state clearly that NAPPS does not support or encourage any form of exploitation. Our mission is to provide quality education at a cost that is both affordable and sustainable. Where any school or publisher is found to be taking undue advantage of parents, such matters are treated with utmost seriousness.”

He continued: “What we advocate is a balanced approach…The key is to strike a balance that supports learning while remaining sensitive to the economic realities of parents. As an association, we continue to work closely with stakeholders, parents, publishers, and government, to ensure that education remains impactful, inclusive, and affordable.”

Books not reviewed every year, no static time for it – NERDC

Baring his mind, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council(NERDC) , Precious Eze, submits that although there is no static time for the review of books, books are not reviewed every year. He added that monitoring compliance with NERDC recommendations on books or books in schools can’t be NERDC responsibility, saying; “ In the Ministry of Education, there’s a Quality Assurance Department.

“We make recommendations on books used in schools. We approve the books used in schools,” he added.

When contacted, Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Boriowo Folasade, said NERDC was the appropriate agency to comment on the matter.

Why more states should emulate Imo, others – NOA

For the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency(NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, early exposure to extravagant graduation celebrations distorts the values of hard work, humility and delayed gratification, which are critical for personal growth and national development.

Commending Imo State for taking what he described as the bold step by banning early exposure to extravagant graduation parties and non-reusable textbooks, he urged other states to adopt similar measures to foster a more disciplined and value-driven education system. He noted that the move aligns with the objectives of NOA’s campaign against “sign-out excesses” in schools.

“This policy strengthens the focus on academics rather than on unnecessary extravagance and ensures consistency with national education standards,” he added.