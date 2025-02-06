Share

Texas Democratic Representative, Al Green has announced plans to introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump following his controversial remarks suggesting that the United States (US) should take over Gaza.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Trump had on Tuesday announced that the US would “Take over” war-torn Gaza and allow Palestinians to relocate while it is being repaired.

Trump, who rose to address the House said, “Ethnic cleansing in Gaza is not a joke, especially when it emanates from the President of the United States.”

READ ALSO:

In response to Trump’s comment, Green said: “I also rise to say that the impeachment movement is going to be a grass-up movement, not a top-down…

“I did it before, I laid the foundation for impeachment, and it was done. Nobody knows more about it than I.”

Meanwhile, there’s indication that other Democrats appeared lukewarm to Green’s current bid.

Share

Please follow and like us: