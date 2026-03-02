New Telegraph

March 2, 2026
Texas Bar Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 14 Injured

Authorities say three people were killed and 14 others wounded during a shooting at a bar in the US city of Austin, Texas, early yesterday.

Speaking at an early morning press conference, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said police received reports of a “male shooting at Buford’s” Backyard Beer Garden, a popular bar in the city’s entertainment district.

When police arrived at the scene, Davis said they confronted a man with a gun and “returned fire, killing the suspect.” A motive was not immediately clear, reports the BBC. Austin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Chief Robert Luckritz said three people were found dead at the scene.

A further 14 injured were taken to local hospitals.

Of the injured, Luckritz said three were in critical condition. “We received a call at 1:39 a.m. local time (0739 GMT) and within 57 seconds, the first paramedics and officers were on scene actively treating the patients,” Luckritz added.

