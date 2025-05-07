Tewa Moda Launches Fragments Of Glass & Time In Lagos

Share

Author and storyteller, Tewa Moda, officially known as Omowale David-Ashiru, unveiled her new novel Fragments of Glass & Time, penultimate Saturday at the Alliance Française de Lagos (Mike Adenuga Centre), Ikoyi.

With family members, associates, acquaintances and well-wishes in attendance, Moda described writing the novel in just two weeks under a tight deadline.

“There was no time to think of obstacles. I just had to write,” she said. Reviewed by Benjamin Okoh- host of BookOnReview on Classic FM, Fragments of Glass & Time blends genres, generations, and gender, offering suspense, thrill, and deep intellectual stimulation.

“It’s a book you probably won’t be able to put down,” Moda teased, warning readers to pick it up only when they have plenty of time. “You probably won’t be able to put it down.

So pick it up when you know that you have the time to read or you might end up reading overnight and not sleeping and then start dozing off at work or in school. So yes, because it’s a book where you just want to know what happens next.

What you should also expect is quite cerebral, because it goes through different time spans and everything matters. So in a way also, I think it’s it will it will it will, challenge you and stimulate you intellectually because you have to kind of follow the story then.”

Passionate about promoting Nigerian stories, Moda hopes the book will reignite the reading culture among young Nigerians. “Nigeria is the seventh most populous country.

The world should be hearing our stories,” she declared. Though she didn’t originally set out to win awards, she believes the novel is award-worthy — especially Nigerian awards, which would hold special meaning for her.

“‘Fragments of Glass & Time’ is for Nigeria, from a Nigerian,” she said proudly. With its mix of suspense, emotion, and rich storytelling, ‘Fragments of Glass & Time’ promises to be an unforgettable read for anyone who loves a good story — and even for those who think they don’t.

The story unfolds in an upscale Lagos restaurant, Le Bel Ocean, located in Victoria Island, Lagos, where a young lady, Chinwe, having been stood up on two different occasions, eagerly awaits at a proposed rendezvous with a handsome and successful business entrepreneur, Olu, the quintessential Prince Charming every girl dreams of.

While Chinwe is lost in fantasies of romance and ideal relationships, her intending suitor harbors sinister intentions.

Every action comes with its consequences, and this story stays grounded in a relatable, consistent reality. It’s a timeless tale of love, adventure, and suspense.

As the author aptly puts it, the book masterfully encapsulates multiple literary genres into one rich, thrilling, and utterly captivating read. Moda spoke further stressing that the book is a spellbinder for every reader and lover of quality fiction.

“If you love stories, you will absolutely love this book. And even if you don’t like stories, but you want to know about life, what drives people, you like suspense, you want a thrill, this book is also for you. So my hope is that this can reach everyone.

I want it in bookshelves. I want it in libraries. I want this generation, I want children to read this book. I want Nigerians to read this book. I want to bring back the reading culture, and I want to tell our stories.

Nigeria is the seventh most populous country in the world,” the author concluded, adding that ‘Fragments of Glass & Time’ is available for sale online and in bookshops across the country.

Share