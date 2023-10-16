Tetracore’s CEO To Share Strategies On Harnessing Gas-To-Power At Africa Energy Week 2023

Tetracore Energy, a prominent player in Africa’s energy sector, will be participating in the Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2023, scheduled from October 16th to 20th in Cape Town, South Africa. The CEO of the energy company, Olakunle Williams, is set to speak at the event, alongside industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to explore and shape Africa’s sustainable energy future.

As a thought leader in the energy landscape, the CEO will hold a discourse on Strategic Session-Powering Africa: Harnessing the Promise of Gas-to-Power.

Additionally, he will contribute to a strategy panel session on Ghana’s efforts to attract both local and foreign investors to its projects through various policies and fiscal incentives. This is set up to further encourage new collaborations and deals across Africa’s thriving energy sector.

Tetracore Energy is dedicated to providing clean and cost-effective energy solutions with a growing portfolio that serves a diverse range of clients, including power producers, industries, and commercial sectors.

The company has not only entered but fully funded, developed, and expanded its presence in Nigeria’s downstream gas and gas-to-power markets, boasting a sustained supply capacity exceeding 70 million standard cubic feet per day (mscfd).

This is recognized as a bold step that grounds Tetracore Energy as a reliable gas supply source to major entities, significantly contributing to the nation’s energy infrastructure.

Represented by the CEO, at Arica Energy Week 2023, Tetracore Energy’s valuable insights will be amplified, addressing challenges and opportunities in energy infrastructure, particularly in the gas sector.

The information shared will be instrumental in driving sustainable development, fueling economic growth, and ensuring energy security across the African continent.

Tetracore Energy intends to make a compelling impact on the energy sector at the event, with innovative solutions that open up opportunities for energy enthusiasts to gain insights from one of Africa’s foremost energy leaders.

For more information about Tetracore Energy, please visit https://tetracoregroup.com/.

About Tetracore Energy

Tetracore is an integrated energy solutions provider with a robust and increasing energy portfolio (natural gas and power delivery) across the energy landscape in Nigeria and a growing footprint within the African continent. Tetracore has had remarkable success in executing energy-driven projects in Nigeria.

Our core objective has been to deliver clean, cost-effective, and sustainable energy solutions to our key partners (off-takers). With our exceptional track records and unwavering commitment to providing uninterrupted, on-specification energy solutions complemented by excellent O&M services.

The group comprises Several subsidiaries with activities across the entire energy value chain. mong these subsidiaries is One of which is Tetracore Energy Limited (Ghana) as the first step towards our expansion across Africa.