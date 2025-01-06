Tetracore Partners Dangote Cement For CNG Supply

Share

In a significant step towards achieving the goals of President Tinubu’s CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG), Tetracore Energy has partnered with Dangote Cement, a subsidiary of the Dangote Group of Companies, to supply compressed natural gas (CNG) for its logistics operations.

Tetracore made known that it would deliver up to 400,000 standard cubic meters (SCM) of CNG to support Dangote Cement’s growing auto CNG demand.

According to Tetracore, the collaboration is projected to meet the growing demand from Dangote’s extensive logistics fleet, while meeting the rising needs of Auto CNG users nationwide, driving cleaner energy use.

To ensure seamless supply, Tetracore also said it will deploy its state-of-the-art Mobile Refilling Units and establish strategically located mother stations nationwide.

Noting that the innovative solution guarantees accessibility and reliability for Dangote’s logistics operations and other Auto CNG users, supporting Nigeria’s transition to cleaner energy sources.

Speaking on the collaboration, Tetracore Program Executive, Dayo Williams said, “This collaboration underscores Tetracore’s commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions across Nigeria.

“By collaborating with Dangote Cement, we are not only supporting one of the nation’s largest logistics operations but also driving the adoption of CNG, a cleaner, more efficient fuel option.

“This initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s vision for energy transition and economic growth through gas utilization and reduced reliance on conventional fuels. It also highlights the private sector’s pivotal role in achieving national sustainability goals.”

He added that Tetracore “remains dedicated to enabling energy transition and Natural gas utilization in Nigeria by delivering innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions that empower industries, enhance logistics, and contribute to a sustainable future.”

Share

