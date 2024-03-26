Tetracore Energy: Graduate Management Trainee Class Of 2023 Graduation Ceremony

Tetracore Energy Group celebrated with its inaugural Graduate Management Trainee Class of 2023 as twelve exceptional graduates who had undergone rigorous training over the past months completed their training.

The inaugural Graduate Management Trainee program commenced on the 25th of September, with a grand inauguration ceremony held at the prestigious Tetracore headquarters in Lagos.

The program was meticulously designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the entire energy value chain from upstream exploration to downstream operations, Power and Renewables through intensive in-class training by seasoned facilitators who offered insights into various sectors of the industry, also field trips to gain invaluable hands-on experience along the way.

The trainees were also exposed to behavioural and soft skills training to hone their skills and emerge as proficient professionals ready to make their mark in the energy sector.

The graduate trainees reflected on their journey with gratitude, acknowledging the role of divine providence, the unwavering support of the CEO, and the guidance of the management team in nurturing their potential. “I appreciate the CEO and the management team for putting this whole thing together.

It was amazing,” says Ali Christian Chukwu.” I appreciate everyone for the support, for their mentorship and the trainings.

Thank you for teaching us everything that we’ve learnt,” says Najimudeen Muhammad Jami’u. Testimonies abound among the graduates; each expressing heartfelt appreciation for the opportunity to grow and develop their skill and passion withinTetracore Energy Group.

This bold initiative by Tetracore Energy Limited not only elevated the careers of these young talents but also underscored the company’s commitment to social corporate responsibility.

By nurturing the next generation of energy leaders, as an acknowledgement of hard work and dedication during their training, Tetracore Energy gifted the top 3 outstanding graduate trainees a cash prize and gift prizes to other trainees.

Tetracore is dedicated to developing young talents in the energy sector, 2 young ladies emerged as the top outstanding Graduate trainees class of 2023.

This shows that Tetracore recognized the importance of diversity and inclusion, and committed to fostering an environment where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered to thrive.

Tetracore’s visionary approach was not just shaping careers but shaping the future of energy on a global scale.

As the stage is set for the momentous occasion on March 24, 2024, anticipation gives way to excitement. The Tetracore Management Trainee Class of 2023 stands on the brink of a new chapter, ready to embark on their professional journeys with confidence, competence, and a deep sense of gratitude for the opportunities that lie ahead.