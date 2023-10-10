Tetracore Energy CEO, Olakunle Williams Addresses Africa’s Energy Future At AEW 2023

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is pleased to announce Olakunle Williams, CEO of Tetracore Energy, as a speaker at African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 – scheduled to take place from October 16–20 in Cape Town.

During various panel discussions and investor forums, He will spearhead dialogue around Africa’s sustainable energy future and the role gas investment and infrastructure expansion play.

Olakunle Williams, known for his relentless drive to expand Tetracore Energy’s presence in Africa’s energy market, is committed to advancing energy solutions across the continent.

Tetracore Energy is a leading player in Africa’s energy sector, offering clean and cost-effective energy solutions to a diverse range of clients, from power producers to industries and commercial sectors.

The Tetracore Group comprises one affiliated company and two subsidiaries, each playing a vital role across the entire energy value chain. Tetracore Energy Limited, the parent company, leads the charge, while Infini Power Limited (IPL) serves as the Independent Power Producer and Power Infrastructure Vehicle. Tetracore Energy Limited (Ghana) signifies the first step in its expansion journey across Africa, and Tetracore Energy Limited (Equatorial Guinea) represents its commitment to delivering energy solutions beyond Nigeria’s borders.

Tetracore Energy has not only entered but fully funded, developed, and expanded its presence in the downstream gas and gas-to-power markets within Nigeria. This expansion has resulted in a sustained supply capacity exceeding an impressive 70 million standard cubic feet per day (mscfd), making the company a reliable source of gas supply to major entities and a significant contributor to the nation’s energy infrastructure.

In collaboration with Jakovie Energy, Tetracore Energy is spearheading the development of an Energy Park in Ore, Ondo State. This visionary project encompasses the establishment of small-scale Mini-LNG and CNG facilities with capacities of 10 mscfd and 4 mscfd, respectively. Additionally, Tetracore Energy plans the implementation of a ‘Build Own and Operate’ piped natural gas delivery system within the park, including a 40 mscfd PRMS x 5km pipeline designed to efficiently deliver gas within the Industrial Park, extending its benefits to end-users in remote areas.

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC, highlights Tetracore Energy’s commitment to driving sustainable growth and development through strategic partnerships, innovative solutions, and a relentless pursuit of excellence in Africa’s energy sector.

Tetracore Energy, led by Williams, will share valuable insights at AEW 2023, addressing challenges and opportunities in energy infrastructure, particularly in gas. These insights are pivotal for driving sustainable development, fueling economic growth, and ensuring energy security across Africa.