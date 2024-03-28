Tetracore Energy Celebrates 12 Mgt Trainee Graduates

Tetracore Energy Group has celebrated with its inaugural Graduate Management Trainee Class of 2023. The company said twelve exceptional graduates who had undergone rigorous training over the past months completed the training.

The inaugural graduate management trainee programme commenced on September 25 with a grand inauguration ceremony held at the prestigious Tetracore headquarters in Lagos. The programme was meticulously designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the entire energy value chain from upstream exploration to downstream operations, power and renewables through intensive in-class training by seasoned facilitators who offered insights into various sectors of the industry, also field trips to gain invaluable hands-on experience along the way.

The trainees were also exposed to behavioural and soft skills training to hone their skills and emerge as proficient professionals ready to make their mark in the energy sector.