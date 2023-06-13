TETfund’s rescue mission for polytechnics

Mandates

Its core mandates of polytechnic education are to promote vocational education, technical knowledge, manpower and training in skills necessary for technological, agricultural, industrial growth, as well as commercial and economic evolution for national development.

Challenges

But, these objectives have over the years been hamstrung and crippled due to a plethora of challenges mainly as a result of acute inadequate funding, sustained dichotomy or disparity between Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) and Higher National Diploma (HND), dearth of laboratory equipment and shortage of classroom and workshop facilities, dwindling students’ enrolment into polytechnic institutions, poor workers’ welfare, among others. The constraints, and lately the mass exodus of lecturers and other categories of staff leaving the system in droves to overseas for greener pastures, resulting in depleting personnel, according to stakeholders, are contentious crises bedevilling the sector in fulfilling its core mandates.

Intervention

Faced with these challenges, a major step that will leapfrog and revolutionise the Nigerian polytechnic sector for optimal delivery of its mandates and up-scale skills development in the system last week received a boost. Expectedly, the move, according to policy makers, will apparently address critical and essential needs for the improvement of quality and maintenance of standards in the polytechnic institutions. To leverage on these core objectives for national growth and development, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), last week at the TETFund/ NBTE Sensitisation Workshop on the 2023 Zonal Intervention on Skills for Rectors and Directors of Skills in Beneficiary Polytechnics, held in Abuja, in a major leap announced the allocation of N9.230 billion to 71 publicly funded polytechnics across the country, with each benefitting institution receiving a total of N130 million. Under the agency’s mandates, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund is to manage, disburse and monitor the two per cent Education Tax collected from registered companies in Nigeria to provide auxiliary support for the general improvement of education in public tertiary institutions in the country. As part of this mandate, in 2023, the Fund according to report, carried out one of its special intervention programme, tagged “the Zonal Intervention,” with allocation of N60.290 billion to 219 beneficiary institutions, out of which polytechnic education got N9.230 billion. The intervention fund is usually at the discretion of the TETFund Board of Trustees (BoT), and the allocations are based on zones and are done equitably as enshrined in the enabling TETFund Establishment Act. This, however, is indeed cheering news for the polytechnics, especially the publicly funded institutions; as this would go a long way in addressing some of the challenges facing the sector, particularly in skills acquisition and training with a view to deepen their focus in achieving their mandates. Speaking at the TETFund/NBTE Sensitisation Workshop on the 2023 Zonal Intervention, the Director of Infrastructure of the agency, Malam Buhari Mika’Ilu, explained that the zonal intervention fund for 2023 was geared towards reinvigorating skills acquisition in polytechnics across the country. The intervention fund, which is allocated yearly, he noted, is mostly used to support institutions to meet basic requirements for accreditation and to consolidate on the efforts of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the agency supervising polytechnic education in the country, in increasing the capacities of polytechnics to deliver on their mandates and optimally. According to Mika’Ilu, the intervention is focused purely on projects with academic relevance, addressing deficiencies in core areas of acquisition of essential instructional materials and equipment for teaching and learning, as well as building capacities for the use of the equipment procured. Towards this end, he stated that the post-research activity of the intervention created opportunity for academic staff in Science and Technology Programmes (STP) to fabricate equipment, so as to promote skills development in the polytechnics. He further stated: “Funds are allocated in line with the provision of the Establishment Act and guided towards addressing critical and essential needs of the beneficiary institutions for the improvement of quality and maintenance of standards in the tertiary educational institutions. “NBTE has been at the forefront in championing the need for skills development in the educational system in Nigeria. It is in response to this, that TETFund has prioritised the 2023 Zonal Allocation to polytechnics to be geared towards reinvigorating skills acquisition in the institutions. “’This is to further consolidate on the efforts of NBTE in increasing the capacities of polytechnics to deliver on their mandate. “’Therefore, the sum of N130 million only allocated to each polytechnic has the main focus of procurement, installation, testing, training and commissioning of relevant training materials.” The Director also pointed out that since inception of the Zonal Intervention in 2016, TETFund had disbursed a total of N52,046,079,584.7 as zonal Intervention to enlisted polytechnics across the country. “In the year 2017, the TETFund focused the Zonal Intervention primarily on Student Dignity Project, as the intervention was used to upgrade and standardise all lavatory facilities, and/or provision of new ones where necessary especially at academic areas of benefitting institutions, and also shuttle buses (coaches) were procured for students use, among other projects.” Mika’Ilu recalled: “Most recently, the 2022 Zonal Intervention was used for the deployment of ICT facilities in the institutions in line with the guidelines developed by the TETFund. This is essentially to increase the capacities of polytechnic institutions to function effectively and deliver their programmes online. “The agency has also allocated a total of N60.290 million for Zonal Intervention for the year 2023 to all the 219 beneficiary institutions of which the sum of N9,230,000,000 is disbursed to polytechnics.” He, therefore, expressed optimism that the intervention would in the long term support the institutions to resuscitate skills and improve graduate employability. In view of this, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, charged polytechnic Rectors to explore the innovative approaches and strategies to skills development, and as well devise effective solutions that would enhance the quality and relevance of technical education in the institutions. Since polytechnic education is one of the pillars of technological emancipation of a nation, Echono re-emphasised that skills development and entrepreneurship represented a holistic process in which individuals in society pursue opportunities and address their needs through innovation. He, however, reiterated that acquiring skills would prepare individuals for employment across all sectors of the economy and help to overcome numerous challenges, as well as fostering a brighter future for the nation for global competition. He stressed: “Today, we recognise the significant strides made by TETFund and NBTE in promoting skills development in our beneficiary polytechnics. Our unwavering commitment to advancing technical and vocational education has paved the way for countless success stories, empowering individuals and transforming communities across our great nation. “The purpose of this sensitisation workshop is to discuss and enlighten participants on two key areas, which number one is the skills agenda and occupational areas as a panacea for gainful employment of graduates, while the second purpose is the formalisation of the informal skills sector. “’By focusing on these aspects, we aim at addressing the critical needs for aligning our education system with the demands of the labour market.”

Meanwhile, the TETFund Executive Secretary also acknowledged that graduates equipped with relevant skills and competencies were more likely to secure gainful employment and contribute meaningfully to the development of the nation, hence the need for the intervention. According to him, therefore, the 2023 Zonal Intervention on Skills was a significant step towards transforming the nation’s education system and empowering students, and the citizenry for the challenges and opportunities of the future. Also, NBTE Executive Secretary, Prof Idris Bugaje, on his part, explained that the N130 million released to the polytechnics in the 2023 intervention line, would not be used for building projects, but rather the funds are meant to upgrade facilities for skills training, especially in the 10 skill areas that had been identified by the agency. While calling on the government to stop the conversation of polytechnics to universities and noted that henceforth polytechnics without skills development centres would no longer be accredited for National Diploma (ND) programmes, Bugaje urged polytechnic Rectors to key into the formalisation of the informal sector using technology to drive the sector.

ASUP’s reaction

Meanwhile, reacting to the disbursement and its focus, polytechnic lecturers, under their umbrella union, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), said though the union was not invited to participate in the workshop, the idea of the Zonal Intervention by TETFund for skill-based education institutions, is good news. This was even as the union pointed out that the Zonal Intervention “aligns with our thoughts on the fact that skill- based education as provided by polytechnics at the tertiary level, is the way out of the woods of unemployment the country currently finds itself.

The ASUP National President, Anderson Ezeibe, in a chat with New Telegraph, however, noted that the N130 million disbursed to each polytechnic should be improved on, saying this is imperative because the required equipment and tools for skill based education are quite expensive, and the weak state of the nation’s currency and inflation rate had only made it worse. He said: “Equally, we expect that provision should be made for the training of manpower to complement the equipment intervention as polytechnics need training and retraining of staff that would handle the equipment when procured and installed.

“It is equally critical to ensure that the right installation environment is put in place so as to make the equipment functional for effective teaching and learning.” According to him, this has become imperative and needs to be pointed out because the experience of the union currently is that equipment are procured, but dumped on the institutions without being functional or put to use due to poor installation and/or poorly trained personnel to handle the equipment. On the basis of this, the union leader added that going forward it is important to hold the Rectors accountable for the application of the funds, even as ASUP demands an increase in the amount for this intervention. Also, expressing concern for workers’ welfare, Ezeibe stated: “We still have challenges about our remuneration packages for staff.

The current salary structure in the polytechnic sector came to life in 2010 and has since remained the same till date despite the consistent decline in the value of the Naira.” Reiterating the challenges in the polytechnic system, the President lamented that the renegotiation process that would have ushered in a new salary structure for the workers that has been on since 2017, is yet to be concluded.

“This is one of the worrisome challenges we currently face in the polytechnic system as qualified members of staff are leaving in their large numbers as a result of poor welfare,” he stressed, even as he also noted that students’ enrollment figures are on the steady decline due to the unresolved dichotomy between HND and Degree holders, which he expressed regretted, has dovetailed into the certification question for polytechnic system. “As long as the nation continues to discriminate against products from the polytechnic sector or deny polytechnics a degree awarding status, there will continue to be a haze on the future of the sector,” he said. Still on the problems confronting the polytechnic sector, ASUP condemned in totality the level of supervision of polytechnic education by the supervising ministry, which the union noted, had been rather poor. The union, however, insisted that the supervising ministry has been guilty of trying to micro-manage the polytechnics, “which is very wrong as these institutions have governing councils created by law.” “Laws have also existed in violation by the ministry. The appointments of unqualified persons as Rectors were recently successfully challenged in court by our union. However, the recent dissolution of the governing council of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko in Anambra State, without communicating any reasons could be viewed as a violation of the Federal Polytechnics Act. “We expect that laws should be respected and operators should be held responsible for any violations,” the union further added.