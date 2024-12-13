TETFund’s N325m Donation: Adamawa APC Women Leader Petitions Ribadu, NASS

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leader in Adamawa State Patricia Yakubu yesterday petitioned the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas; and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu over the alleged diversion of the N325million allegedly donated to the party by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) by some party leaders.

The money was allegedly meant to run the affairs of Adamawa APC. Yakubu the party leadership of “corruption and criminal misappropriation of party funds”. She also accused a leader of the party of sexual harassment.

In the petition titled “A call for urgent intervention: Monumental fraud, misappropriation of party funds to the tune of N500 million, Yakubu alleged that the party leaders concealed contracts awarded by TETFUND to educational institutions, including the Federal College of Education (FCE) Yola and Gombe Medical College (GMMC), which were reportedly sold for profit.

She claimed that the funds meant for the party’s day-to-day operations were diverted through individual accounts circumventing official party financial structures and causing significant hardship for ordinary party members.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"