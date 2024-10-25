TETFund To Tackle Security, Power Challenges In Tertiary Institutions

Share

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has disclosed ongoing moves to create a new intervention line aimed at addressing the pressing issues of security and power in Nigerian tertiary educational institutions.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) TETFund, Aminu Bello Masari, made the disclosure at a two-day retreat organised by the National Assembly which focused on the “Challenges of Security and Power in Higher Institutions.”

A statement signed by Director, Public Affairs TETFund, Abdulmumin Oniyangi, yesterday in Abuja, quoted Masari as calling for an urgent improvement in the funding of the sector, under the argument that education plays a pivotal role in the nation’s development.

He said: “Threats to security and inadequate power supply pose significant risks to the stability and success of our higher institutions.

These issues not only jeopardise the safety of students and staff but also negatively impact academic performance and the overall functioning of institutions.”

While recognising that TETFund’s resources are stretched, the BOT Chairman highlighted the importance of channelling support towards addressing these critical challenges.

He, therefore, called on the National Assembly to revisit the funding structure for public institutions, which serve over 90% of Nigeria’s tertiary education students.

“Education is the bedrock of national progress, and its funding must reflect its importance. We need to spark a national conversation about sustainable financing models that can ensure the future of higher education in Nigeria.”

Lawmakers at the retreat included the Chairman Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, Senator Muntari Dandutse, Chairman House Committee on TETFund, Hon Miriam Onuoha, as well as former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole who is a member of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund.

