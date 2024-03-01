TETFund to Establish 24 Skills, Innovation Centres

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, said the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TET- Fund) will establish over 24 skills and innovation centres across the country to assist Nigerians gain their potentials and boost productivity. Mamman stated this in Abuja when he paid a visit to Innov8 Hub, along critical stakeholders, including the Executive Secretary of TETfund, Sonny Echono. Innov8 is a focal point for Innovation Start-up Incubation, Technology Transfer, Knowledge and Skill Impartation, Prototype Development and Fabrication.

TETFund is currently partnering with Innov8 Hub for practical training and mentorship for Nigerian youths and academics with a view to producing employable graduates and boosting research. Speaking during the visit, Mamman said the plan to provide 24 skills centres across the country was to provide equal opportunities to all Nigerian children wherever they are. He also commended TETfund and the Innov 8 hub for supplying the learners and the researchers from Colleges of Education, Polytechnics and Universities the platform to undertake very practical impactful research.

“Now, what I see here is enough to provide the knowledge incubation to take Nigeria to the highest level. “What I am seeing here is a place that gives hope to the young ones who have the ideas, who have a disposition to acquire basic skills that they need to move on and have a decent livelihood. “It is a major source of inspiration and we are going to work with the sector as they are already partnering with TETFund. “We want to be grateful to TETfund for this relationship. This place is owned by a private person but working closely with one of the government agencies in the education sector that is supplying the learners and the researchers from colleges of education, polytechnics and universities to come here and undertake very practical impactful researches,” the minister said.

He, however, lamented that the off takers were missing, saying that the off takers were not doing their part. According to him, this time around the government will ensure it bridges the gap between researchers and the industries. “I am going to be the chief advocate in this regard. I’m going to bring in some of the big entrepreneurs to come and see this place. “And also ensure that some of our people in relevant ministry come here and see what this place is doing and the potential it provides to this country.