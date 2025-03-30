TETFUND To Establish 18 Innovation Hubs In 2025

Share

In a renewed effort to strengthen research and innovation in Nigeria, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has announced plans to establish 18 new Innovation Hubs across tertiary institutions in 2025.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the 30th Cohort of the Research for Impact (R4i) initiative, held at Innov8 Technology Hub on Saturday in Abuja.

He explained that the initiative aligns with the Fund’s commitment to fostering a culture of problem-solving research, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement.

The R4i programme, in collaboration with Innov8 Technology Hub, aims to enhance the capacity of researchers and academics to conduct innovative, solution-driven research that addresses societal challenges.

Emphasizing the importance of education and research in nation-building and sustainable development, Echono noted that the Fund remains committed to institutionalizing Research & Development (R&D) in Nigerian universities while promoting strong linkages between research and industry.

According to him, TETFund is establishing Innovation Hubs and Entrepreneurship Centres across institutions in phases.

This phased approach, he said, will allow participants to continue applying their skills and mentoring others in their innovative work.

The Executive Secretary also explained the vital role of research in improving the national quality of life and thanked Innov8 for its partnership in transforming Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem.

He encouraged participants to apply their training to create impactful innovations within their institutions and communities.

“I am pleased to note that participants of previous cohorts of this initiative impressed us with their commitment during training, enabling them to develop innovations in various fields that address societal needs,” Echono said.

“Some of the innovations from earlier editions of this programme were exhibited at the maiden edition of the TETFund National Research Fair/Exhibition held in November 2024 in Abuja. I am confident that participants in this cohort will also showcase remarkable innovative outputs.

“In line with the Fund’s commitment to providing an enabling environment for problem-solving research, TETFund is funding the establishment of Innovation Hubs and Entrepreneurship Centres in beneficiary institutions in phases.

“The first phase covers twelve (12) beneficiary institutions under the 2023 intervention year, the second phase will cover eighteen (18) institutions under the 2024 intervention, and the third phase will involve another eighteen (18) institutions under the 2025 intervention.

“These facilities will allow participants of this programme to continue practicing what they have learned at this innovation hub and mentor others,” Echono added.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Idris Bugaje, criticized Nigeria’s reliance on foreign products such as cars and mobile phones, stressing the urgent need for local manufacturing.

Citing examples from Rwanda and Uganda, Bugaje urged polytechnics to embrace teamwork and take proactive steps to assert Nigeria’s capacity for innovation, contributing meaningfully to the national economy.

He also emphasized the importance of patenting innovations and registering trade names for intellectual property protection, urging Nigerian polytechnics to lead in practical innovation by applying scientific principles to create products and technologies that can elevate the country’s technological standing.

“I am certain that many of the innovations and ideas exhibited here could be patented because that is a crucial step in innovation. You must patent your ideas, discoveries, and innovations.

“Besides patents, if there are any unique names associated with these innovations, you also need to register them as trade names,” Bugaje said.

“The challenge before us in Nigeria is significant. We are among the top nations in terms of population, GDP, and many other indices, yet we lack a homegrown technology that we can proudly call Nigerian.

“We rely on Samsung products from Korea and drive cars manufactured in Asia and Europe. It is time to lead Nigeria out of this dependency. This training is crucial because it fosters teamwork, a key element of innovation worldwide,” he added.

Also speaking, the Director at Innov8 Hub, Edward Singhatey, urged participants to take the knowledge and tools they had acquired back to their institutions and share them with their students to promote innovation.

“We need to commercialize our research,” Singhatey emphasized, encouraging participants to maximize the tools at their disposal to drive innovation.”

