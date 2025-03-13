TETFund To Disburse N2.8bn To Each Varsity In 2025

Share

…as Polytechnics get N1.9bn, CoEs get N2.1bn each

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has announced its 2025 intervention disbursements, with each Nigerian university set to receive over N2.8 billion, each

Polytechnic would receive N1,994,335,731.71, while Colleges of Education would be allocated N2,178,428,260.79 each, respectively.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arch. Sonny Echono made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja at a strategic workshop with heads of beneficiary institutions on the 2025 disbursement guidelines in Abuja, which also had in attendance representatives from critical education sectors and unions, including the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and others.

He said: “Under this current disbursement cycle, each university will get N2,560,562,352.66 under normal allocation, with an additional N300,000,000.00 for zonal allocation, making N2,860,562,352.66 for each university.

“Each polytechnic will get N1,794,335,731.71 for normal allocation, with N200,000,000.00 for zonal allocation, amounting to N1,994,335,731.71.

“Each College of Education will receive N1,978,428,260.79 for normal allocation, with N200,000,000.00 for zonal allocation, amounting to N2,178,428,260.79.”

Echono urged all heads of beneficiary institutions to ensure the full utilization of their 2024 and previous allocations while fast-tracking the procurement process to access their 2025 allocations.

The Executive Secretary further reminded the Heads of Beneficiary institutions that all Physical Infrastructure Development allocations for 2025 would be directed toward the upgrading, rehabilitation, and renovation of dilapidated infrastructure in beneficiary institutions.

“This was communicated to you earlier to enable you to consult widely and prepare your projects ahead of time. You were also advised to employ the services of your consultancy units and/or physical planning units in the preparation of projects. Under the current disbursement cycle, the Fund has significantly increased the allocation for research and innovation, academic staff training and development, as well as manuscript and book development.

“It has also significantly increased the number of beneficiary institutions for its special and designated projects.”

The TETFund boss explained that the 2025 disbursement allocation was structured as follows: “The total direct disbursement of 91.08% is made up of 48.90% as annual direct disbursement and 42.18% as special direct disbursement.

Designated projects account for 8.72%, while stabilization funds are 0.20%. In this regard, each category of beneficiary institution has been allocated the annual direct disbursement as follows.

“Under the special direct disbursement category, key initiatives include increased funding and expanded participation in the Special High Impact Programme (SHIP), completion of the National Library building in Abuja, establishment of mechanized farms in some universities, and accelerated provision of student hostels through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and direct construction in fulfillment of the President’s promise to Nigerian students and in furtherance of plans for our institutions.

“Other key focus areas in the 2025 disbursement guidelines include expanding infrastructure to enhance student intake for doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and dentists in our universities and colleges of medicine, adoption of medical simulation and technology to improve curriculum delivery and patient care, provision of alternative power to selected beneficiary institutions to mitigate current difficulties in coping with energy costs.

“Other priorities include addressing campus security, enabling disaster recovery, and completing previously distressed projects. Research and innovation support will continue with provision for the National Research Fund, institutionalization of R&D, expanding partnerships, Research Meets Industry (Triple Helix initiative), and commercialization of research outcomes.”

According to him, TETFund was also making significant investments in laboratory and agricultural development. “Additional funding has been allocated for the recently approved central multipurpose research laboratories in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt, along with the establishment of two new ones.

“Three new agricultural laboratories/demonstration farms will be set up, with additional support for the existing ones. Under designated projects, we will provide funding for the upgrading of engineering workshops and laboratories in universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

“There will also be increased funding for the National Skills Development/TVET program in our polytechnics. Some of the new intervention lines introduced include: Diaspora Outreach/Exchange Program, Staff Support Fund for universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, provision of electric tricycles for campus transportation, and Student Startup/Innovation Grants.”

He further said the Fund was establishing 12 new Entrepreneurship for Innovation Hubs in polytechnics and colleges of education, noting that its TERAS platform aims to digitise and modernise learning institutions, aligning with global standards. “We have consistently encouraged beneficiaries to make the best use of the platform as we sustain our collaborations and subscriptions to these learning management systems.

“As part of our commitment to reducing reliance on government funding, institutions are requested to foster partnerships with the private sector for infrastructure development and facility management, starting with student hostels.”

