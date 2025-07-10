TETFund Threatens to Delist Beneficiary Institutions Who Misused Intervention Funds

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has warned beneficiary institutions misusing funds allocated for intervention projects to desist from such practices or risk being delisted.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono gave the warning in Abuja during a two-day strategic workshop for directors of physical planning, academic planning, and Information Communication Technology (ICT) from institutions benefiting from the Fund.

Echono maintained that TETFund would not stand idly by while certain institutions fall short of expectations by failing to properly utilise funds allocated for interventions.

He said: “Let me reiterate institutions that fail to access, utilize or retire funds in accordance with Fund guidelines or that underperform in key academic or operational benchmarks may face delisting as TETFund beneficiaries.

“This policy is not punitive but rather a mechanism to safeguard the integrity and effectiveness of our interventions.” Echono said the workshop reflects the Fund’s commitment to reinforcing the country’s tertiary education system by closing gaps in its processes and procedures, particularly through a better understanding of its intervention guidelines.

According to him, the primary aim of the gathering was to build the capacity of key personnel responsible for planning, implementation, and monitoring of TETFund-supported projects.

“Our aim is to ensure that every institution represented here is well equipped to align more effectively with the Fund’s operational procedures for greater efficiency, accountability, and developmental impact.

“This engagement is more than a routine meeting: it is a strategic convergence designed to address recurring implementation bottlenecks, improve compliance, and enhance institutional performance.”