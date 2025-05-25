TETFund-Sponsored Solar To Be Installed At Federal Poly Oko

Share

The drive by the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Chioma Irene Awuzie, to ensure consistent power supply on campus has received a significant boost with the forthcoming installation of a TETFund-sponsored solar energy solution.

On Thursday, May 22, 2025, Dr. Awuzie received a delegation from the TETFund Committee on Alternative Energy Solutions for Tertiary Institutions.

The visit, led by Dr. Adeola Eleri, was aimed at assessing the polytechnic’s energy needs as part of preparations for the solar hybrid power plant project.

Recall that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) recently announced a special intervention to address persistent power challenges in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The initiative is in alignment with federal government efforts to ensure steady power supply across campuses, in collaboration with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Under this intervention, the REA plans to provide solar hybrid power plants to select federal institutions and teaching hospitals nationwide — with Federal Polytechnic, Oko among the beneficiaries.

During the visit, Dr. Eleri commended the Rector and her management team for the warm reception, noting that the two-day energy audit would evaluate the polytechnic’s infrastructure, space availability, and departmental energy demands.

In her remarks, Dr. Awuzie expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc Sonny Echono, for approving the energy solution for the polytechnic.

She noted that her administration had earlier submitted proposals advocating for this intervention.

“Power supply is critical for effective teaching and learning in any tertiary institution,” she stated.

“We spend a huge amount monthly on diesel, which has become a major strain on our operational budget. This solar energy project will provide a sustainable solution.”

She assured the visiting team that ample space had been allocated for the installation of the solar infrastructure.

In a vote of thanks, Deputy Rector (Academic), Dr. Nkiruka Akabuike, highlighted the challenges of operating a technology-driven institution in the absence of reliable electricity.

She expressed gratitude to TETFund for the timely intervention and pledged the institution’s full support.

