TETFund Sets Up Panel To Fast-Track High-Tech Labs Across Six Geopolitical Zones

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has inaugurated a seven-member Advisory Committee to fast-track the establishment and effective utilisation of multipurpose laboratories in tertiary institutions across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

The committee is chaired by Chris Maiyaki, former Acting Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, inaugurated the committee on Tuesday in Abuja, describing it as a legacy intervention aimed at repositioning the country for global competitiveness. He urged the committee to submit a comprehensive strategic framework within one month.

Echono noted that the panel’s mandate includes providing strategic guidance on the design, equipment specifications, deployment, and sustainable management of the proposed laboratories to ensure maximum impact.

“Today’s event is part of the legacies of the present administration to build a research culture and supporting infrastructure that will transform our country from one of consumption to one that not only produces, but competes globally,” he said.

The TETFund explained that the committee will review and update an earlier recommended equipment list in view of rapid technological advancement and the risks of obsolescence. The terms of reference include recommending high-quality, cost-effective equipment for phased procurement, assessing the adequacy of the management framework, and making recommendations to ensure effective operationalisation and long-term sustainability, including industry collaboration and revenue generation.

“We are living in times of rapid obsolescence. The technology field is very disruptive. There is a need for constant review,” Echono added. He stressed that sustainable economic growth depends on innovative, solution-driven research supported by robust infrastructure, assuring that the laboratories would have alternative power supply to enable round-the-clock research activities.

Responding on behalf of the committee, Chris Maiyaki thanked TETFund for the confidence reposed in the members and pledged to deliver within the stipulated timeline.

“We do not take for granted the trust bestowed on us to contribute to this important national assignment of historic significance,” Maiyaki said.

He added that the committee, composed of leading figures in research, higher education, and governance, was already familiar with the terms of reference and prepared to meet expectations.

“We note the game-changing opportunities these high-tech, modern, centralised academic and research laboratories will provide, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application,” Maiyaki concluded.