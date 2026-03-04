...Expands Portfolio to 36

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has secured presidential approval to fund six additional Centres of Excellence in Robotics, Coding, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Cybersecurity across Nigeria’s public universities.

With the addition, the total number of TETFund-supported Centres of Excellence would rise from 30 to 36 centres nationwide.

The new investment targeted at cutting-edge technology fields was designed to strengthen research capacity, boost national security architecture and position Nigerian graduates for global competitiveness in the digital economy.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Advisory Committee on Robotics, Coding, AI, Machine Learning Centres and Cybersecurity on Wednesday in Abuja, Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono said the primary responsibility of the committee was to guide the selection of institutions that would host the new centres.

The committee is chaired by Professor Yakubu Ochefu, immediate past Secretary-General of the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities.

Echono, who underscored the strategic national importance of the initiative, directed that the first phase of the committee’s assignment be concluded within 30 days, after which the panel would continue to guide the selected institutions in the establishment and development of the centres

He said: “We are not only addressing issues around national security, but we are also preparing future generations of our youthful population to contribute meaningfully to national development and to fill knowledge and skills gaps globally.

“We secured Mr President’s approval to establish at least six additional centres of excellence across the country. This is deliberate, as we aim to reflect all six geopolitical zones, while tapping into the abundant talents that exist in Nigeria.”

Under the terms of reference, the committee is mandated to identify universities with demonstrable strength and proven capacity in Robotics, Coding, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Cybersecurity.

It will set selection criteria and recommend up to six public universities to host the centres, ensuring representation across the six geopolitical zones in line with the provisions of the TETFund Act of 2011.

The centres would be hosted exclusively by public universities and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to drive innovation, applied research and technological competitiveness.

Responding, Chairman of the committee, Professor Yakubu Ochefu, gave assurances that the panel would adopt a merit-based and transparent process.

“We will develop clear, merit-based criteria to identify institutions with proven capacity in Robotics, Coding, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Cybersecurity, while ensuring equitable representation across the six geopolitical zones in line with the provisions of the TETFund Act.”