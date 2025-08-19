TETFund, Sazu Equip Students, Staff With Career Development Skills

No fewer than 1,000 students and 15 members of staff of Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU), Bauchi State, have been trained and equipped with skills in career choice and professional development.

The training, which was facilitated by Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in collaboration with the management of university, is part of efforts to particularly up-skill the students before their graduation in career choice and how to be the best in their fields of endeavour.

Part of the objectives of the one-day workshop, organised by the university’s Directorate of Human Resource and Career Development and sponsored by TETFund, was also to build professional capacity of students to attain excellence, and prepare members of staff for optimal productivity.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Fatimah Tahir, in her remarks, re-echoed the institution’s commitment to preparing students not only for academic success, but also for professional excellence.

The workshop with the theme: “Empowering Future Professionals: Mastering Career Tools, Building Networks, and Navigating Opportunities,” according to her, marked what she described as a new institutional framework and direction towards institutionalizing career guidance and industry engagement across all faculties and disciplines.

“This workshop is designed to build the capacity of our selected Faculty Career Officers and a team of dedicated staff, who will serve as faculty anchors for implementing our career development programmes,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Prof Tahir, therefore, expressed gratitude to TETFund for the sponsorship and support in establishing the university’s Career Service Centre. “Through TETFund’s interventions, we are now empowered to create sustainable structures that provide our students and alumni of the university with lifelong career support. The agency’s investment in human capital is not only commendable, but also transformational,” she added.

The Director of Human Resource and Career Development, Dr Wasilu Suleman, described the training as a turning point for the university in placing career development at the centre of academic excellence.

While addressing participants, Suleman, who stressed the importance of the crucial role staff play in students’ career guidance, however said: “You are not just support staff; you are mentors, facilitators, connectors, and enablers.”

He added: “You are expected to translate vision into practice, helping students discover purpose, and build competence in order to compete effectively in today’s dynamic labour market.”