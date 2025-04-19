TETFund Remains Catalyst For Tinubu’s Education Agenda – Adeyemi

Share

The Federal Government has been applauded for deploying the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) as a veritable vehicle to deliver on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for transforming the country’s tertiary education sector.

A Board Member of TETFund, Nurudeen Adeyemi, gave the commendation in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while addressing participants at the 5th Strategic Media Stakeholders’ Seminar, organised by the Sobi FM Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State Council, in partnership with the Nigeria Media Parliament.

The seminar was themed: “The Role of TETFund in Repositioning Nigeria’s Higher Education.”

TETFund, he said, has been at the forefront of repositioning Nigeria’s higher institutions by investing in infrastructure, research, and human capital development.

He added that the Fund’s strategic efforts are aligned with President Tinubu’s education reform agenda, particularly towards building a globally competitive education system that prepares Nigerian students for the future.

Adeyemi also revealed that TETFund is the major financier of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFund), a flagship initiative promised by President Tinubu to support students — irrespective of their socio-economic background — in accessing tertiary education with ease.

He said: “TETFund has become an essential vehicle for implementing the President’s vision, driving significant changes through investments in infrastructure, human capital development, and research.

TETFund’s involvement in the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFund), which is designed to improve access to higher education by providing long-term financing, is significant and laudable.

NELFund is a project with long-term benefits, intended to impact future generations and support the administration’s commitment to enhancing student financial aid. This is not just a project for this administration; it is designed to be sustainable and impactful for generations to come.”

The seminar attracted media professionals, educationists, and stakeholders in the sector, all of whom deliberated on ways to deepen media engagement in highlighting TETFund’s role in national development.

