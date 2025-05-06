TETFUND Rates LASUSTECH High On Project Execution

Share

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has commended the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) for its efficient use of allocated funds and timely implementation of projects.

During an inspection of ongoing TETFund-supported projects on Tuesday, Sunday Adepoju, Board of Trustees member representing the South-West Zone, lauded the university’s leadership, especially Vice Chancellor Olumuyiwa Odusanya, for driving infrastructure and academic development with transparency and commitment.

Adepoju urged LASUSTECH not to delay preparations for the 2026 funding cycle, encouraging early documentation to ensure seamless access to future allocations.

“I’m impressed with what I’ve seen here. The projects are progressing well, with workers and materials on site. The funds are clearly being used judiciously,” he said.

He also praised Prof. Odusanya’s leadership, describing him as a “round peg in a round hole,” adding that the VC’s performance since assuming office justifies his appointment.

Adepoju pledged continued support to LASUSTECH and other South-West institutions, warning that any school failing to meet expectations would be reported to the Minister of Education.

Meanwhile, Odusanya appreciated TETFund’s consistent support, emphasizing that LASUSTECH is committed to timely delivery and high standards. He noted that, beyond infrastructure, several staff members have benefitted from academic development initiatives under TETFund.

Ongoing projects include student hostels, a professorial building, and a central research complex, among others.

Share