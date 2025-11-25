TETFund Positioning Nigeria’s Tertiary Sector For Digital Leap, Says Masari

Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Board of Trustees, Aminu Masari, has said the Fund is driving a systemic transformation aimed at positioning Nigeria’s tertiary institutions for a fully digital future.

Speaking at the Lagos edition of the 2025 National Town Hall Meeting, Masari said TETFund has shifted from prioritising physical infrastructure alone to reshaping the intellectual and technological foundation of universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

He noted that TETFund’s renewed mission is anchored on future-readiness, which demands that administrative systems, teaching methods, research culture and innovation pipelines evolve to meet global standards.

Emphasising the Fund’s focus on preparing institutions for a world defined by data, automation and digital knowledge, Masari highlighted the role of the TETFund Education Resource and Administration System (TERAS).

The platform, he said, is equipping campuses with tools to streamline administrative services, strengthen accountability, deliver real-time project tracking and expand e-learning capacity.

“These investments promote transparency, enhance operational efficiency and expand digital literacy across campuses, critical for preparing students for the modern knowledge economy,” he said.

Masari stressed that TETFund’s mandate goes beyond constructing buildings. “TETFund is not just about erecting physical structures. It is about building globally competitive institutions driven by innovation, knowledge and human capital,” he stated.

According to him, this vision is reflected in extensive human capacity programmes, including the training of thousands of lecturers at Master’s and PhD levels within and outside Nigeria, and ongoing support for conferences, manuscript development, teaching practice and professional certification.

He announced that research and innovation are being strengthened through initiatives such as the TETFund Alliance for Innovative Research (TETFAIR), which has produced more than 200 prototypes now moving toward commercialisation. Similarly, the Research for Impact (R4i) programme has trained 939 researchers to translate ideas into market-ready solutions. Other initiatives, Multidisciplinary Research Laboratories, Centres of Excellence across geopolitical zones, and the Nigerian Education Data Initiative (NEDI) are further deepening this ecosystem.

Masari also pointed to major investments in technology hubs featuring robotics, 3D printing, renewable energy labs, biotechnology centres and creative industry studios. Eighteen institutions benefitted in 2024, with 15 more scheduled for 2025. TERAS, he reiterated, remains central to the Fund’s digital shift.

To strengthen medical training, he said 18 Colleges of Medicine have received significant upgrades, while eight medical simulation centres have been rolled out.

He also disclosed that N70 billion has been allocated in the 2025 budget to install sustainable mini-grid electricity solutions across campuses nationwide.

Masari reassured stakeholders that 91 percent of TETFund’s revenue flows directly into interventions, including annual direct disbursements, special projects, zonal interventions and disaster recovery. He also clarified that only public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education with valid regulatory recognition are eligible for support.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, said knowledge and skills, not natural resources now determine global competitiveness. He urged increased investment in education to unlock the nation’s potential.

A Jean Monnet Professor of Strategy and Development at the Commonwealth Institute for Advanced and Professional Studies, Anthony Kila, called for TETFund’s evolution from an infrastructure-driven intervention body into a strategic engine of knowledge, innovation and national competitiveness.

In his lecture, “Tertiary Education in Nigeria and the Relevance of TETFund,” Kila said Nigeria’s higher education sector, though not collapsed, has suffered “heat, cracks and shocks,” presenting an opportunity for structural reform. He identified chronic underfunding, low research productivity, weak infrastructure and a misalignment between learning and national development as major constraints.

Kila acknowledged TETFund’s key interventions in facilities, research and staff development, but warned that historical achievements alone cannot guarantee future relevance. He argued that Nigeria’s tertiary sector must produce innovators, problem-solvers, globally competent professionals and rigorous researchers. To achieve this, he said TETFund must deepen its role by commercialising research outputs, driving national research missions, enforcing accountability, expanding private-sector partnerships and reviewing the exclusion of private universities from its interventions.

Dr. Reuben Abati of Arise TV, speaking on public value and visibility, urged TETFund to adopt a more transparent, strategic and responsive approach to maximise the impact of its interventions.