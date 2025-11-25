TETFund Pledges To Deepen Academic Standards, Strengthen Institutional Capacity

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) yesterday said the agency will continue to deepen academic standards, strengthen institutional capacity, and position Nigeria’s higher education system to compete proudly and effectively on the global stage.

This is as the agency stated that its investment strategy has therefore evolved to embrace a holistic vision of tertiary education; one that balances infrastructure with human capital development, research, innovation, digitisation, entrepreneurship, and global competitiveness.

The Chairman of TETFund Board of Trustees (BoT), Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Bello Masari, disclosed this yesterday during the 2025 National Town Hall Meeting of the agency, held in Lagos.

The event allowed beneficiary institutions, their surrounding communities, policymakers, civil society, development partners, the media, students, and members of the public gathered to reflect on the commitment of the agency to openness, accountability, and inclusive governance in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration-led by President Bola Tinubu.

Masari, however, recalled that TETFund from inception has been guided by an enduring mandate to rebuild, strengthen, and modernise Nigeria’s tertiary education landscape.

“Over the years, the Fund has indeed become synonymous with landmark infrastructure projects that define the skylines of our campuses across the country.

But let me state clearly: TETFund is not just about building physical structures; something we have done exceptionally well in all our beneficiary institutions,” he said.