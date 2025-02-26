TETFund Partners British Council On Transnational Education

Share

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has revealed it was undertaking some measures through partnerships with British institutions, to boost transnational education in Nigeria.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, who made the disclosure while hosting a delegation of British Council, led by Director of Global Network, Charlie Walker, also revealed that the Fund would reallocate the savings from its suspended overseas scholarship programme to fund in-house training and capacitybuilding initiatives for Nigerian institutions aiming to enhance their educational capabilities.

According to him, TETFund’s partnership with British institutions would help facilitate knowledge sharing, collaborative research, and faculty development.

Echono further added that the partnership would expose Nigerian academics to global best practices to enhance the overall quality of education in the country,.

Share

Please follow and like us: