TETFund Launches Abuja Leadership Hub, Targets 467 Project Nationwide

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has commenced the construction of the Abuja Leadership Centre of Excellence in Public Governance at the University of Abuja, marking another major intervention in Nigeria’s tertiary education sector.

The foundation stone for the project was laid on Tuesday at Jahi, Abuja, by the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Architect Sonny Echono, alongside the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi.

At the ceremony, Echono revealed that the Fund was set to commission about 467 projects across tertiary institutions nationwide between now and October, underscoring the scale of its current interventions.

The TETFund boss stressed that leadership was central to national development, noting that the fortunes of nations are closely tied to the quality of leaders they produce.

According to him, true leadership lies in the effective coordination of intellectual, human and material resources to drive development.

He said: “It is my prayer and hope that this centre will become a stopping point for every leader visiting our country. It is not by accident that it is located in the nation’s capital.”

Echono expressed confidence that the Abuja Leadership Centre would grow into a world-class facility capable of producing leaders for all sectors of the economy, while also serving as a venue for globally significant speeches, conventions and declarations.

He urged the contractors handling the project to deliver a facility that meets international standards, assuring that TETFund would provide adequate funding not only for construction but also for high-quality furniture and equipment.

According to him, the centre was designed to go beyond being a conventional conference hall or auditorium, but rather a premium leadership facility where visiting heads of state and their delegations would feel comfortable, comparable to similar centres anywhere in the world.

Echono also praised the management of the University of Abuja for the stability and clear direction it has brought to the institution, reaffirming TETFund’s commitment to sustained collaboration in advancing the university’s vision.

He noted that the university’s national outlook places on it a responsibility to promote unity, integration and excellence, especially in the areas of leadership and governance.

Speaking further on the planned commissioning of projects, Echono explained that it would not be feasible for the agency to commission all projects directly. He said at least 50 iconic projects would be selected across the federation, with a minimum of two to three in each state.

He said these projects would highlight the impact of the current administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda on Nigeria’s tertiary education system, adding that members of the media would be invited to participate in the nationwide commissioning exercise.

“In a few days, we will be commissioning projects in that university, and we will invite you to come and see them, because the Renewed Hope Agenda is real, and you are going to see it.

“We have put together a very elaborate programme, and I am inviting the media to join us across the country. Between now and October, we have about 467 projects to commission across Nigerian tertiary institutions,” he added.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Fawehinmi, described the occasion as a significant milestone, noting that the groundbreaking ceremony signalled a new phase in the institution’s partnership with TETFund.

He said the Abuja Leadership Centre would function as a centre of excellence for public governance and leadership, positioning the university as a national hub for grooming future leaders who would contribute to policymaking and national development.

Fawehinmi commended Echono for his stewardship of TETFund, observing that the agency under his leadership has made far-reaching impacts on tertiary education through infrastructure development, staff training, libraries and other essential facilities.

He expressed optimism that TETFund would ensure the project’s timely completion and proper furnishing, enabling the centre to fully achieve its mandate.

The Vice-Chancellor assured that the university would maximise the facility, describing the intervention as historic and enduring.

“Today, we further cement our long-standing relationship, and we are happy to say that this Abuja Leadership Centre is a centre of excellence for public governance and leadership.

“It is a national hub for training future leaders who will stand their ground and be involved in policy decisions for the development of their country.

“We thank him and his team. We know that we have a long-standing relationship, and we hope to nurture it well into the future. Our Executive Secretary, you have done very well over the years. You have led one of the most formidable intervention agencies for tertiary education and education in general in this country, and we are very proud of you,” the VC added.