TETFund Intervention Delivers Campus Radio To Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi

A Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) intervention has resulted in the delivery of a fully equipped campus radio station to the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, marking a milestone in the institution’s academic infrastructure development.

The project, executed by Future Assured Royal Empire, was officially handed over to the Polytechnic management at a ceremony attended by key stakeholders.

Representing the contractor, Mr. Adamu Manu disclosed that the campus radio project was funded through TETFund’s Zonal Intervention Project and involved the installation of advanced digital broadcasting facilities, including a radio transmitter and modern studio equipment.

He explained that the project was implemented in three phases: construction of a solar mast, installation of solar power equipment, and deployment of radio broadcasting infrastructure. Manu said the solar facilities were included to ensure uninterrupted transmission and support effective teaching and learning.

Receiving the project, Rector Malam Sani Usman described the intervention as timely and impactful, noting that it would significantly improve the quality of Mass Communication training at the Polytechnic. He expressed appreciation to TETFund and the contractor, assuring that the institution would put the facility to effective use.

Also speaking, Head of the Mass Communication Department, Mr. Shamsu Abdu Dauda, said the project fulfilled a long-standing aspiration of the department. He noted that the campus radio station would enhance the department’s competitiveness, attract more students, and deepen practical journalism instruction.

He further assured the Polytechnic management that the station would be professionally managed and efficiently utilized.