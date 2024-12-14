TETFund Honours 46 Staff For Performance, Service, Announces Salary Increment

Share

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has rewarded 19 staff for their exceptional performance and given awards to 27 staff for their long years of service in the Fund.

Speaking during its 2024 Long Service/Staff of the Year Award on Friday, TETFund Executive Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echono stated that staff appreciation, including long service awards, were very essential elements of motivation of the workforce.

He expressed gratitude to the staff who had worked tirelessly within the year, stating their dedication to duty has helped make TETFund’s impact felt “across the nooks and corners of this country, including state-owned institutions”.

“So I want you to seize this opportunity to rededicate yourself to the service of the fund, to understand the true meaning of service. Take the award as an additional tonic to put in more effort.

“And even for those who are not lucky today, I told you last year that today might be your turn, perhaps next year, or it might be the following year. And who knows, maybe by the time it’s your turn, it’s going to be a bigger prize or a bigger appreciation.

“And for us as a body, I believe we should safeguard, as I told you earlier about organisational culture, the moment you’ve been recognised as a leading agency of government, you must strive and work hard to continually sustain that level of performance.

“And there are so many agencies looking at us, rating agencies, those who are in various categories. And I just saw, the first thing I saw this morning, was one newspaper organisation acknowledging that we are the most improved public agency in the country,” he said.

Speaking on welfare, Echono announced to the excited staff that the TETFund Board of Trustees has approved the increase of their salaries which has been stagnant since 2011.

“And they(the Board) also endorse that we should actually pay your arrears this year,” he said.

Chairman Board of Trustees of TETFund, Rt. Hon. Aminu Masari stated that the award aims to not only encourage the staff but challenge them to put in their best at all times.

He commended the executive secretary and the staff for making his job at the Fund easier, with their dedication to service.

“Well, let me also join him in appreciating the entire staff of TETFund. When I was coming here as chairman of the Fund, I heard so many stories. You know, as usual, it’s like a dark room.

“If you go inside, people will tell you, you will meet snakes, lions, tigers, all sorts of stories. But for those who haven’t come inside, it’s part of human nature,” he said.

The highlight of the event was the Excellent Performance Awards, which recognised outstanding staff members.

The recipients included five staff in the Silver category, seven in the Bronze category, and six top performers from TETFund’s zonal offices.

The climax of achievement was the gold award, which was won by Ms. Sanusi Gumbi, earning her the “Staff of the Year” prize.

Additionally, 27 staff members received Long Service Awards, recognizing their dedication and commitment to the Fund.

The awards were categorised based on their years of service, with 10 staff members receiving the Bronze Award, 18 receiving the Silver Award, and 9 receiving the prestigious Gold Award.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"