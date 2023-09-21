TETFund: Gov Otu Seeks More Funding For C’River’s Institutions

Cross River State Governor, Senator (Prince) Bassey Otu, has called for more funding of tertiary institutions in the state by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

The governor made the call in Calabar, on Wednesday, when the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee to Investigate Alleged Abuse of N2.3trn Generated from Tertiary Education Tax by the TETFund paid a courtesy call on him.

Otu noted that the oversight and investigative nature of the committee was sensitive and urged the members to be diligent and eschew any sentiments about the assignment.

“Your assignment is sensitive and it requires you to be diligent and eschew any sentiments not in tandem with the mandate of your committee.

“I have looked at the grants to tertiary institutions and note that Cross River State is the least state but one state in terms of how much has been received and this is not good enough. I know you are an ad-hoc committee but your recommendations will go a long way in ensuring that tertiary institutions in Cross River get an equitable share of grants due to them,” the governor said.

He enjoined members of the committee to be ambassadors of the hospitality of the people of the state and wished them the best in their oversight functions in the south-south zone.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the committee, Hon. Zakaria Nyampa, said the committee was in the state as part of ongoing investigations and oversight for the humongous sum spent by the TETFund from Tertiary Education Tax over the past decade with nothing to show for it.

He gave the assurances that the committee would spare no effort in ensuring that the right thing is done and the people get value for all taxes especially tertiary institutions.

Nyampa commended Governor Otu for his industry and renewal efforts of the Calabar metropolis and other parts of the state.

Other members of the committee on the visit include Hon. Bassey Akiba, Mark Essiet, Godwin Offiono, and Manuchim Umezuruike.