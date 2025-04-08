TETFund Exploring Innovation Hubs For Research, Global Competitiveness Polys Should Foster Teamwork To Assert Nigeria’s Capacity For Innovation –NBTE ES

Share

Fund committed to supporting R&D in varsities –ES

There’s a need for Nigeria, scholars to commercialize research –Stakeholders

INNOVATION Technology and innovation have proven to be a one-stop-shop for breaking grounds and attaining new heights in research and development, REGINA OTOKPA takes a look at Nigeria’s drive in embracing digital transformation; technology advancement and development, using innovation hubs

The Federal Government’s effort to reposition the higher education sector, especially universities and polytechnics, to leverage technology and innovation for cuttingedge research, and align with the 21st-century digital space and knowledge-driven economy, have continued to receive a significant push.

This is as Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), a Federal Government agency, has invigorated its commitment towards strengthening research and innovation drive of the nation’s tertiary institutions.

The renewed strategy is expected to bolster and streamline the institutions’ research output and impact, improve ranking and standing of Nigerian tertiary institutions globally, as well as leapfrog innovation and entrepreneurship drive for creation of frontiers for new businesses, job and economic opportunities.

Against this backdrop, TETFund last week announced that Nigeria was set to receive no fewer than 48 state-of-the-art innovation hubs and entrepreneurship centres, established in some selected tertiary institutions across the federation.

Under the innovation hubs and entrepreneurship centres, whose establishment had commenced since 2023 in phases, about 12 innovation hubs had already been set up and delivered, while another 18 hubs are in the final stages of procurement, and another 18 centres are planned to be established in 2025.

Given this development, the move has demonstrated that Nigeria in its quest to leverage on technology and innovation for socio-economic and technological advancement and development has joined the rest of the world to develop talents and skills that would serve today’s world and the future.

With many young and dynamic entrepreneurs being birthed and positioned to provide solutions to the myriad of economic challenges in the country, the federal and some state governments are exploring the establishment of physical or virtual innovation hubs to further drive the wave of technological advancement in the country.

This is as innovation hubs have become critical pillars required to drive the much needed development in virtually all sectors of the nation’s economy, particularly education, the fulcrum of technological emancipation, advancement and overall national development.

We want to give Nigerian youths opportunities to upgrade their skills and find new jobs

Apart from fostering collaboration, creativity and the development of new solutions by bringing together researchers, innovators and other stakeholders to chart the way forward; innovation hubs have proved to remain a critical platform for providing resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities to support the growth of innovation and entrepreneurship in society.

Added to this, innovation hubs also function primarily as incubators for business startups, platforms for skills development and launch pads for ideas to catalyse market and advance economic development, as well as digital job creation.

More importantly, since innovation hubs offer access to tools, technologies, mentorship, training programmes, and funding opportunities to support innovation and entrepreneurship, the 48 state-of-the-art hubs when completed are expected to create an environment that encourages creativity, experimentation, development of new products and services, and solution-providers.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, while giving the breakdown of the centres, however, recalled that the centres, which commenced in 2023, were being developed in phases with the first phase of 12 innovation hubs had already been established, while no fewer than other 18 centres are in the final stages of procurement, as the establishment of another 18 centres had been planned for this year.

Speaking further on the significance of the innovation and research to the development of a country and for which Nigeria could not afford to be left behind, he noted that the innovation hubs would definitely increase research output and impact, leading to improved ranking and global reputation for Nigerian tertiary institutions.

“This will also bring about a surge in innovation and entrepreneurship, leading to the creation of new businesses, jobs, and economic opportunities, as well as improved economic growth,” he stated.

In line with the commitment of the agency to provide an enabling environment for problem solving research to thrive as the driver of national development, Echono explained that TETFund is funding the establishment of the Innovation Hubs and Entrepreneurship Centres in the beneficiary institutions in phases.

Echono said: “We started this programme in 2023 with some 12 beneficiary institutions. All the equipment are in place, and we are currently in the process of installing and ensuring that the research equipment becomes operational.

“Last year, we commenced the process for establishing additional 18 institutions, which are at the final stages. We are at the procurement stage, and hopefully, within the next couple of weeks, we will at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting kick-start the implementation of these hubs or centres.

“And, in continuation of the phased development programme, another 18 institutions will come up in 2025. That will therefore bring to a total of 48 innovation hubs so far established in some higher institutions across the federation in which we will be providing these facilities to enable participants of the programme to continue practicing what they have learned at the innovation hubs and mentor others in their institutions.”

According to the TETFund Executive Secretary, who spoke at the closing ceremony of the 30th Cohort of the Research for Impact (R4i) Initiative, which was held last week at the Innov8 Technology Hub in Abuja, the Federal Government’s initiative was part of TETFund’s commitment to fostering a culture of problem solving research, entrepreneurship and technological advancement.

Under the R4i programme, being facilitated in collaboration with Innov8 Technology Hub, the initiative is set to enhance the capacity of researchers and academics to conduct innovative, solution-driven and cutting-edge research that will address societal challenges.

While underscoring the importance of education and research in nation-building and sustainable development, Echono noted that the TETFund was committed to supporting the institutionalisation of Research & Development (R&D) in the Nigerian universities, as well as promoting ResearchIndustry linkages, which have become imperative for national growth and development.

He explained that TETFund is also establishing Innovation Hubs and Entrepreneurship Centres in phases across some Nigerian higher institutions, saying this phased approach would allow and encourage participants and researchers to continue applying and mentoring others in their innovative work.

The Executive Secretary, who also emphasised the vital role of research in improving the quality of national life, however, lauded Innov8 Hub for its partnership and commitment to transforming the nation’s innovation ecosystem.

Therefore, he said that the participants and researchers were encouraged to apply the training and experience garnered at the research and innovation training to create impactful innovations in their institutions and communities.

Echono said: “I am pleased to admit that participants of previous cohorts of this initiative and training impressed us with their commitment towards and dedication during the training, which enabled them to come up with innovations in various areas of societal needs.

“Let me also acknowledge that some of the innovations from previous editions of this programme were exhibited at the maiden edition of the TETFund National Research Fair/Exhibition that was held in November 2024 in Abuja.

I am sure that participants from this particular cohort, whom we are gathered here to celebrate today, will not be different as they will also showcase their innovative outputs.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof Idris Bugaje, on his part, urged polytechnics to foster teamwork and take proactive steps to assert Nigeria’s capacity for innovation in order to contribute their quota to the national economy.

Bugaje, who raised concern and criticised Nigeria’s heavy reliance on foreign products, such as automobiles, cars and phones, among others, said it was high time Nigerian polytechnics led the way in practical innovation by applying scientific principles to create products and technologies that can elevate Nigeria’s technological standing.

He stated: “I am very sure many of these innovations and ideas you have exhibited could be patented, because that is the most important step in innovation. You must patent your ideas, discoveries, and innovations.

“Besides patenting, if there are names, because I have seen many names mentioned in some of the programmes, you also need to do trade name registration. “The challenge is on us today in Nigeria. Nigeria is among the top nations in terms of population growth, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and many other criteria, including being number one in Africa.

But unfortunately today, Nigeria does not have a technology that we can call Nigerian. We are holding Samsung products from Korea. We are driving cars made in Asia and Europe. You should lead Nigeria out of our present disabled condition. This training is very important because it is exposing you to teamwork. This is what happens throughout the presentation.”

Also, a Director at Innov8 Hub, Mr Edward Singhatey, said that “there was a need for Nigeria and Nigerians to commercialise research, explore the tools at their disposal, share new ideas and new knowledge in order to promote innovation.”

Only recently, the European Union (EU) reaffirmed its commitment to supporting and strengthening Nigeria’s digital ecosystem, particularly as it could help reignite the economy, provide youths with digital skills and create the much needed employment across the country.

While stating that innovation remains one of its top priorities, the EU added that from building a robust digital and governance infrastructure to driving digital skills development and creating new jobs, the international organisation is putting its weight behind Nigeria’s digital transformation.

Under the Global Gateway Strategy, the EU is leading the change in digital investments through a Digital Package of 820 million euros.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, who noted that digitalisation was at the heart of the EU’s priorities of the Global Gateway Strategy in Nigeria, further reaffirmed the EU’s unwavering support for Nigeria’s digital future, empowering innovation hubs and youth-led businesses across the continent.

According to him, the European Union is very proud to partner with Nigeria, other organisations and countries such as Germany, and the platforms are to connect people and support innovation.

“We also aim to achieve a triple transition that the world needs to do – green, digital, and inclusive, as well as creating jobs and opportunities, particularly here in Nigeria for young people.

“The EU is keeping its commitment with the over €800 million digital package we announced some years ago in Nigeria. We want to give Nigerian youths opportunities to upgrade their skills and find new jobs,” he stated.

