TETFund Expends Over N4.2bn On Infrastructure, Others At Benue Varsity

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has expended over N4, 240,299,427.13 billion only on infrastructure, procurement and maintenance of existing TETFund facilities at the Benue State University, Makurdi in the last 18 months.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Joe Tor Iorapuu disclosed this at a pre-convocation press briefing at the Senate Chambers of the university to mark the institution’s 22nd, 23rd and 24th combined ceremonies of the Benue State University.

He also announced that within the same period, the federal agency expended over N306,203,349.15) on staff training, conference attendance, funding of research and publications.

Prof. Iorapuu who commended TETFund for its sustained support to the university which he said has propelled the institution to a higher level of education in the country, also acknowledged the support of the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC) to the university over the years.

He said, “With the support of NUC, BSU has added new programmes and created four new faculties. The quality of direction and support BSU has enjoyed cannot be taken for granted.

“The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is another major collaborator and stakeholder in the sustenance of higher education in Nigeria.

“In the last eighteen months, TETFund has expended four billion, two hundred and forty million, two hundred and ninety-nine thousand, four hundred and twenty-seven Naira, thirty kobo (4, 240,299,427.13) only on infrastructure, procurement and maintenance of existing TETFund facilities.

“Meanwhile, three hundred and six million, two hundred and three thousand, three hundred and forty-nine-naira, fifteen kobo (306, 203, 349.15) only was expended on staff training, conference attendance, funding of research and publications in the last eighteen months.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the contributions of TETFund over the years and particularly now, under the leadership of the Arc. Sonny Togo Echono, the Executive Secretary. In the last year alone, over six projects of TETFund have been completed, some commissioned, some are ongoing”.

He said the university will be conferring a total of 17, 925 degrees and diplomas on graduands in different categories including Bachelor’s Degrees – 15, 101, Postgraduate Diplomas – 72, Master’s Degrees – 2,196, PhD Degrees – 556.

He said out of 17,925 graduands with Bachelor’ Degrees, 44 of them earned First Class, while prizes would be awarded to deserving students, adding that “Honorary Doctorate Degrees of the University will be conferred distinguished Nigerians, two of whom are post-humus: Professor Toyin Falola (Doctor of Letters, D.Litt), Honoris Causa, Engr. Sylvanus Ghasarah (Doctor of Science, D.SC) Honoris Causa, Chief, Barr. Paul Edeh (Doctor of Law)

His Excellency, Senator Dr. Gabriel Torwua Suswam, FCIArb, CON (Doctor of Laws, D. LL), Honoris Causa Wantaregh Paul Iyorpuu Unongo OFR, (Posthumous: Doctor of Letters, D.Litt), Honoris Causa Lt. Colonel Joseph Akaahan (Former Chief of Army Staff- May 1967 to May 1968) Posthumous (Doctor of Law, D.LL) Honoris Causa”.

He explained that it has become imperative to honour the huge number of personalities because it was a combined convocation, adding that the approach will be sustained even at this year’s Convocation Lecture slated for Saturday 7th December 2024.

Prof. Iorapuu noted that one of his major achievements for the university is the establishment of additional faculties.

He commended the resilience and perseverance of students of the university whom he said have excelled in national competitions, stressing that the university management will continue to encourage them as well as create more democratic spaces for them to express themselves with every sense of civic responsibility, participation and due process.

