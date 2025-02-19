TETFund Elated With New Telegraph Award

Share

The management of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has expressed appreciation to the Board of Editors and Panel of Judges of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of the New Telegraph titles, for choosing the parastatal as the Most Improved Government Agency in the upcoming awards ceremony.

The award presentation will take place on Friday February 21, at the Grand Ball Room, Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos. As stated in its acceptance letter signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Abdulmumin Oniyangi, TETFund acknowledged with pleasure its nomination for the awards, promising to continue doing its best, which earned the agency the recognition.

“I am pleased to inform you that the Executive Secretary deeply appreciates the nomination and confirms acceptance of the award,” Oniyangi wrote.

Organisers of the New Telegraph 2024 Awards, had communicated TETFund’s emergence as winner of the award through a nomination letter signed by Mr Ayodele Aminu, Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief of New Telegraph Publishing Limited.

According to the nomination letter, the choice of TETFund was a product of rigorous consideration by the panel of judges and based on the Agency’s achievements in the last one year.

As contained in the statement, TETEFund, under the leadership of Sonny Echono, it’s Executive Secretary, has built physical infrastructure across institutions of higher learning in the country, including, 13 Senate Buildings (12 universities and 1 polytechnic), 19 Library Buildings (14 universities, 3 polytechnics and 2 colleges of education). The Fund has also built hospitals and laboratories on campuses across the six geopolitical zones.

