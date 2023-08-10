TETFund Earmarks N1bn For Establishment Of Diaspora Centre For Research

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has revealed that N1 billion was provided in its 2023 budgetary allocation under the Special Intervention Initiative, for the establishment of the Diaspora Centre for Research and Development at the University of Ibadan.

TETFund’s Executive Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echono made this known while receiving the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri Erewa who paid him a courtesy visit on the implementation plan for the successful execution of the project.

While noting that the allocation letter for the project had been given to the University of Ibadan in May 2023, with the recommendation that the Institution submits an implementation plan for the effective take-off of activities, he added that “an additional sum of Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira was also allocated to the University of Ibadan under the 2023 budgetary allocation (Designated Projects) as a fund assistance for Global Research Centre at the institution.”

He said: “The Centre is proposed to house a rich collection of African Diaspora and Transnational Studies resources, including textbooks, archival documents, audio and video tapes, online resources, microfilms, and other related materials.

“It is as well intended to serve as a flagship scientific hub for teaching, research, and other academic activities related to diaspora and transnational studies.

“The proposal indicates that the proposed facility shall be an incubator for hosting experts, practitioners, and policy professionals with interest and experience in research, including hosting fellowship and exchange programmes to produce truly globally impactful diaspora and transnational knowledge.”

Stressing further on the purpose of the research center, Echono expressed optimism that the facility would drive collaborations and interface sessions with local and foreign policy-formulating institutions.

Commenting on the implementation plan from the host Institution, he said “The University of Ibadan is presently perfecting plans for signing of the MOU with NIDCOM, which is the collaborating institution that has been interfacing with TETFund on the Diaspora Centre of Excellence project together with NIDCOM. The University has also initiated the search for a TETFund-accredited firm to set about the design of the structure in conformity with the value of the awarded grant while interfacing with the University of Ibadan.”