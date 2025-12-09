TETFund Develops National Security Master Plan For Tertiary Institutions

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has launched efforts to develop a comprehensive national security master plan aimed at enhancing safety across tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The initiative was announced by Chairman of the TETFund Board of Trustees, Aminu Masari, during the opening of a two-day workshop in Abuja for Chief Security Officers (CSOs) from universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

The workshop focused on addressing rising threats such as banditry, kidnapping, and cyber intrusions.

Masari said the master plan would strengthen institutional capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to security threats. Discussions at the workshop cover intelligence gathering, emergency response systems, and broader campus security strategies.

He emphasised that campus security is a shared responsibility among government, security agencies, administrators, students, staff, and host communities.

“This workshop is a foundational step in developing a forward-looking security framework for tertiary institutions. The plan will promote intelligence-led operations, proactive risk management, emergency preparedness, crisis management, and integration of modern physical and digital security technologies,” Masari said.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arch. Sunny Echono, noted that some campuses are porous and vulnerable, making them attractive targets for criminals. He recalled a previous exercise to identify high-risk areas and establish emergency response mechanisms.

Echono stressed the importance of clear communication channels with law enforcement, including the military, police, and Civil Defence, and the need for regular fire drills and preparedness plans.

“We cannot wait for incidents to occur. Prevention and rapid response are crucial to ensuring the safety of students, staff, and assets,” he said.

He added that the workshop also brings together ICT professionals, security analysts, and law enforcement representatives to coordinate layered security measures and ensure effective responses to potential threats.