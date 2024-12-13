TETFund Denies Funding Political Party With N325m

Share

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has denied funding activities of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, clarifying that General Murtala Mohammed College (GMMC), Yola where TETFund contracts were alleged to have been sold, was not a Beneficiary Institution of TETFund.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Abdulmumin Oniyangi for the Executive Secretary and made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

The statement reads: “TETFUND is aware that a section of the social media has been inundated with images of a letter purportedly written by the Woman Leader of the Adamawa State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs Patricia Yakubu to the National Security Adviser, part of which contains insinuations that the party received funding of N325 million between October 2023 and October 2024 from TETFund.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the insinuation is not only preposterous and totally false, but also a great disservice to the Nation that an individual of such political standing, would engage in such frivolity without an iota of evidence.

“To further buttress the futility of the allegations, we wish to state in clear terms that General Murtala Mohammed College (GMMC), Yola where TETFund contracts are alleged to have been sold is not a Beneficiary Institution of TETFund; while FCE Yola which is a Beneficiary Institution is solely responsible for engagement of its contractors in line with the policy of the Fund.

“The Fund has observed that allegations of this nature, sponsored by desperate individuals, have become the trend in recent times but will not be deterred in carrying out its statutory mandate which remains funding for the rehabilitation, restoration and consolidation of tertiary education in Nigeria.

“The Fund has undertaken this mandate steadily over the years both as ETF and TETFund and with renewed vigour under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. We advise that detractors get their facts right so as to avoid misleading the public.”

