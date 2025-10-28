TETFund Commissions N717m Faculty Complex At Nasarawa State Varsity

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has commissioned a N717,374,213.75 Faculty of Social Sciences Lecture Theatre and Office Complex at Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK).

The new facility, which comprises 22 en-suite offices, four 200-seater lecture theatres, and 12 public conveniences, was inaugurated on Tuesday by the Chairman of TETFund’s Board of Trustees, Hon. Aminu Masari, at the university campus in Keffi.

Masari stated that the project was executed under the 2020/2021 merged annual intervention and aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He commended Nasarawa State University for its transparency and efficiency in implementing TETFund projects, noting that it was the third time in two to three years that the Fund had commissioned projects at the university.

“It shows the institution’s resolve to ensure funds are judiciously used with verifiable results. The fused Lecture Theatre and Office Complex to be commissioned shortly is of the years 2020/2021 (Merged) Annual Intervention, being hosted under the Faculty of Social Sciences, and completed at a total cost of N717,374,213.75. We are optimistic that this facility will aid teaching and learning in a comfortable environment, having been furnished and adequately equipped for that purpose,” Masari said.

He disclosed that TETFund recorded about 71 per cent completion of infrastructure-based projects across its beneficiary institutions between January and September 2025.

Masari also revealed that since NSUK became a TETFund beneficiary in 2003, it has received over N12.7 billion for infrastructure-related interventions, with about 80 per cent of the funds accessed and visibly utilised across the campus.

While urging the university to ensure proper maintenance of the facility, he reaffirmed TETFund’s commitment to supporting innovation, ICT advancement, and sustainable power supply in tertiary institutions.

Masari further explained that the Fund had temporarily suspended foreign training for lecturers due to high exchange rates and cases of abscondment but was focusing more on impactful local interventions.

Representing the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, the Fund’s Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr. Babatunde Olajide, said the project symbolised the Fund’s determination to strengthen Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

“This event stands as a testament to our shared commitment to advancing tertiary education in Nigeria. We commend the university for its prudent utilisation of funds and timely completion of projects,” Olajide said.

He also acknowledged the challenges posed by inflation and exchange rate volatility, which have affected project delivery timelines, and urged institutions to prioritise maintenance.

“As we commission this facility today, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to protect and maintain it to avoid deterioration. Together, we can ensure this investment yields dividends for generations to come,” he added.

In her remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Prof. Sa’adatu Liman, described the day as a momentous one in the institution’s history.

She praised TETFund’s transformative impact on the university, noting that its interventions had improved access to education and enhanced staff working conditions.

“This magnificent structure, proudly sponsored by TETFund, will promote teaching, enhance research, and create a truly conducive environment for our students,” she said.

Prof. Liman also revealed that NSUK was recently ranked the Number One University in Nigeria for Quality Education by the 2025 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings under Sustainable Development Goal 4, crediting TETFund’s support for this feat.

She assured the Fund of NSUK’s continued transparency in managing intervention projects while appealing for additional support, including more structures for faculties, lecture theatres, and solar power installations.

Also speaking, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, represented by the State Commissioner for Education, Dr. John Mamman, commended TETFund for its sustained support to tertiary education and pledged the state’s continued commitment to the education sector.