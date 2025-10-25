TETFund Commissions N4.089bn Projects In IBB University, Lapai

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has commissioned two landmark projects worth N4.089 billion at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, (IBBU), Lapai, Niger State.

Executed under its 2023 Special High Impact Intervention and 2020/2021 merged interventions, the projects which are the Remodelled University Senate Building and the Faculty of Law Complex which were constructed at N1,584,998,463.70 and N2,504,381,517.61 respectively.

Chairman, TETFund Board of Trustees, Hon. Aminu Masari who spoke at the commissioning, noted that since 2011, the Fund has allocated N15.25 billion for infrastructure-related projects at IBB University, of which N13.04 billion has already been accessed.

Masari commended the university for the prudent utilisation of the funds that have been allocated to it also noted that “We are convinced that the projects undertaken with these funds will continually impact the university’s mandate in facilitating teaching, learning, research and community service.”

He also praised the Niger State Government for its visible commitment to education, describing the current administration’s support as “a key reason why the commissioning was possible.”

He said the newly commissioned projects represent TETFund’s continued alignment with the Federal Government’s vision of modernising tertiary institutions, including interventions in sustainable power supply, medical training facilities, and ICT innovation.

Masari also lamented the suspension of foreign training for lecturers due to high foreign exchange rates and incidents of abscondment, assuring that local capacity-building and infrastructural investments will now take precedence. He said: “We urge the university to ensure proper maintenance of these facilities.

For our part, TETFund will sustain impactful interventions to make Nigerian institutions globally competitive.” Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc Sonny Echono, de- scribed the event as a milestone in advancing Nigeria’s higher education, stressing that world-class infrastructure remains vital for ac- ademic excellence and innovation.

Represented by the Fund’s Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Arc Babatunde Olajide, Echono said, “These edifices are not just structures of brick and mortar; they are symbols of progress, opportunity and the future we envision for our youth and our nation.”