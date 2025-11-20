TETFund Commissions N1.3bn Female Hostel At Ken Saro-Wiwa University

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has commissioned a 244-bed female hostel at Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, Rivers State, as part of ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to address accommodation shortages in public tertiary institutions.

Speaking at the commissioning, the member representing the South-South geopolitical zone on the TETFund Board of Trustees, Hon. Aboh Uduyok, commended the management of the institution for ensuring the timely completion of the project.

He said: “Today’s event is more than a commissioning; it is a celebration of partnership, vision and progress. Across Nigeria, TETFund has been commissioning completed projects in beneficiary institutions. This reflects the Fund’s steady pursuit of excellence and impact through purposeful interventions. What we witness here today is a demonstration of prudent resource management and a shared commitment to transforming Nigeria’s tertiary education sector, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Uduyok disclosed that the 244-bed female hostel project, sponsored by TETFund, cost N1,399,965,179.25, noting that its delivery despite the nation’s challenging economic climate is “a tangible symbol of resilience, integrity and commitment.”

He added that the project aligns with TETFund’s continuous efforts to ensure that beneficiary institutions are equipped with infrastructure that supports innovation, creativity and excellence in technical and vocational education.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, represented by Engr. Samson Imoni of the Fund’s Monitoring and Evaluation Department, also commended the institution for demonstrating prudence, integrity and discipline in the management of public resources.

Rector of the polytechnic, Dr. Ledum Gwarah, expressed profound appreciation to TETFund for its intervention, noting that the project would significantly improve students’ welfare.

“This project brings us immense joy because it is not merely a building; it is a facility that transforms lives. With the comfort provided here, our students will be encouraged to remain on campus, concentrate on their studies and thrive in a safe and conducive environment,” he said.