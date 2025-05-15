TETFund BOT Chairman Applauds TASUED On Project Implementation

Share

The Chairman of the Southwest Zone, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Board of Trustees, Sunday Adepoju, has commended the management of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) for its prudent utilization of funds and successful execution of TETFund-sponsored projects.

Adepoju made the commendation during a familiarisation and project inspection visit to the institution on Tuesday.

He praised TASUED’s management for adhering strictly to TETFund guidelines, noting that both ongoing and completed projects reflect high standards and quality delivery.

Speaking during the visit, Adepoju expressed his admiration for TASUED, describing it as a “21st-century university.”

He admitted that prior to his visit, he had underestimated the institution’s scope, having previously assumed it was just another college of education.

“I am very pleased with what I’ve seen here. Let me state categorically that there are no abandoned projects in TASUED. In fact, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an upward review in the cost of some projects, and the university had to source funds internally to complete them. I am impressed,” he said.

He further stated: “If I had my way, I would recommend that TASUED be renamed the Federal University of Technical Education. The institution is a pacesetter, particularly in the area of vocational training. I’m deeply interested in what I’ve seen here.”

Hon. Adepoju noted that the purpose of the visit was not only to familiarise the team with TASUED’s environment but also to assess the impact of previously disbursed funds, evaluate the university’s maintenance culture, and identify any ongoing or delayed projects for possible intervention.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to revitalising the education sector under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, promising continued support and equitable development across the Southwest.

During the visit, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwole Banjo, FWISON, FASN, FAIMP, dfisn, welcomed Adepoju and his delegation. He expressed deep appreciation for TETFund’s ongoing support, which he said has significantly contributed to TASUED’s growth and the advancement of education in Nigeria.

Banjo emphasized that TETFund’s strategic interventions in infrastructure, capacity building, and research support have strengthened TASUED’s ability to fulfill its mandate.

Other principal officers who joined the Vice Chancellor in receiving the delegation included the Registrar, Mr. Dapo Oke, FCIA, MANUPA; the Bursar, Mr. Kabiru Ogunleye, FCAI; the Acting Librarian, Mr. Omotayo Quadri; and the Director of Works & Services, Mr. Sunday Williams.

On the entourage of the TETFund delegation were Taiwo Lukman, Southwest Zonal Coordinator, and Musa Okunlola.

