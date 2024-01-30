TETFund Awards N761.4m Scholarship To 12 Lecturers To Study In France

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has approved a total sum of N761,491,924.80 for 12 Nigerian lecturers from public tertiary institutions to undertake doctoral, and PhD studies on science-related disciplines in France.

Speaking at a pre-departure briefing of the scholars in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc Sonny Echono, said the event flagged off the implementation of the agreement between TETFund and Campus France reached in April of 2023.

According to him, the sum of N63,457,600.40 was approved for each scholar for the 3-year duration under TETFund’s Scholarship for Academic Staff Intervention (TSAS) programme.

The TEFund boss who stated that the 12 scholars were approved by the management of TETFund from 8 beneficiary institutions, explained that the approval was Cohort 1 and was a sequel to the call for the presentation of eligible prospective scholars earlier communicated to all TETFund beneficiaries institutions.

Echono gave a breakdown of where successful prospective scholars would be undertaking various postgraduate programmes of National Priority at the following listed Universities in France: Universite Paris -Est Creteil (UPEC), France: 3 scholars, University of Strasbourg, Paris, France: 1 scholar; Universite De Lorraine (L.G.IPM), France: 2 scholars; Universite Claude Bernard, Lyon 1, France: 3 scholars; Universite Lyon 2, France: 1 scholar; Cancer Research Center of Lyon, France: 1 scholar and Institut Superieur D’Electronique de Paris: 1 scholar.”

While disclosing that the fund has trained nearly 40,000 Nigerian academics in postgraduate studies, locally and internationally, Echono said the TSAS was aimed at providing financial assistance to lecturers of Nigeria’s public tertiary institutions pursuing postgraduate studies.

He said: “The sum of N63,457,600.40 (€ 77,862.16) was approved in favour of each scholar for the Three (3) year duration of the programme, which amounts to a total of 761,491,924.80 (€ 934,345.92) in favour of the 12 approved scholars which would be disbursed to each beneficiary in line with the provisions of the agreement.”

Echono charged the scholars to be good ambassadors of Nigeria and take full advantage of the opportunities to participate in cutting-edge research projects, work with world-renowned researchers and have access to state-of-the-art research facilities.

He noted that this would help to foster innovation and contribute to the development of the Nigerian research and development sector and further enhance / Improve Nigeria’s Global Citation Index as it were.

“May I also remind you that, during your studies: all acts of Unionism by TETFund-sponsored scholars are not allowed: all forms of communication/clarification on matters concerning your studies should be done in a civilized/organized matter through the appropriate channel: you do not engage in any action or activities that may likely affect the reputation of Nigerian Government whatsoever.

“You do not serve as an official representative of any government: you do not engage in political activities or in other activities of a public nature likely to affect the reputation of the Nigerian Government adversely: you shall NOT combine the TETFund scholarship with any other sponsorship, scholarship, and/or maintenance support from any other public or private organization during the period of study,” he warned.

Earlier, the Director of Academic Staff Training and Development at TETFund, Muhammed Garba, said the pre-departure briefing was approved by TETFund management to sensitise scholars on the fund’s guidelines, provisions of the MoU and agreements, the general conduct of scholars among others.

On her part, the Manager of Campus France, Nigeria, Laura Moras who stated that both parties started managing its implementation in August, provided orientation to the scholars on what to do before and after arrival in France, even as she urged them to ensure all original documents to be used for travelling, accommodation and others were handy.

“You have to possess your passports, your visas; you have to possess your admission letter, your accommodation paper. Don’t forget to bring ID photos and translate your birth certificate; you can do that at the French institute in Abuja or the French Alliance,” she said.