TETFund Advocates Hybrid Energy Systems For Tertiary Institutions

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Steering Committee on Alternative Energy Solutions has recommended the adoption of hybrid energy systems comprising solar photovoltaic (PV), battery storage, grid integration, and gas-powered backup as the most cost-effective and resilient energy solution for Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

The recommendation follows a nationwide energy audit and technical assessment conducted in collaboration with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA). The assessment aimed to address the growing cost and unreliable electricity supply in universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education across the country.

Presenting the report before the TETFund Board of Trustees in Abuja, Chairman of the Steering Committee, Hon. Sunday Adepoju, stated that conventional grid electricity remains unreliable and diesel generators are no longer sustainable for long-term use. He explained that resilient and cost-efficient solutions must meet institutional energy demands. Where natural gas is available, gas-fired generators provide cleaner alternatives, and diesel units should be phased out or retrofitted.

Adepoju disclosed that the committee reached the conclusion that hybrid systems comprising solar PV, battery storage, grid, and gas-powered backup offer the most scalable and sustainable energy option. The committee also recommended tailoring energy configurations to match local solar irradiation levels, prioritising critical infrastructure like hospitals, ICT centres, and laboratories, and designing systems to support future institutional growth.

He added that institutions were selected for the pilot phase based on geographical representation, student population, infrastructure readiness, and their non-inclusion in the REA’s existing Electrified Education Programme. The committee submitted a detailed implementation framework, including estimated plant capacities and cost projections per institution.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc Sonny Echono, commended the committee’s work, describing it as technically sound and patriotic. He said the recommendations would serve as a guide for TETFund’s investment in clean and reliable energy infrastructure for tertiary institutions across the country.

Meanwhile, TETFund has inaugurated a five-member committee to begin the selection of 10 beneficiary universities for the establishment of mechanised commercial farms and livestock operations as part of its 2025 intervention programme.

Chairman of the TETFund Board of Trustees, Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, said eligible institutions must be either a University of Agriculture or a university with a strong Faculty of Agriculture, have at least 50 hectares of unencumbered land, and operate a functional commercial farm with at least one agricultural value chain.

Masari said most institutions have submitted their Expressions of Interest, making it necessary to establish the committee to ensure a transparent and objective selection process. He described agriculture as a vital component of Nigeria’s socio-economic development, stressing its potential for food security, poverty reduction, employment creation, and national prosperity.

He highlighted the transformative impact of modern agricultural technologies such as automation, precision farming, and data analytics, noting that these tools could help Nigeria achieve the kind of agricultural productivity seen in more advanced economies. Masari maintained that investment in research, education, and innovation would not only improve productivity but also boost farmer incomes and reduce dependence on food imports.

He concluded that the initiative would help promote inclusive economic growth and bridge the urban-rural divide through strategic agricultural development.