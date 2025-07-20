Testimonies, Assurances, Restoration, Hope At Mfm Abuja Mid-year Crusade

It was testimonies of the goodness of God, hope and assurance of a better tomorrow at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Abuja, during the 2025 mid-year Crusade held at the MFM International Annex, Wuye, Abuja.

To the attendees and participants the two – day event was an oasis amidst challenges, as it featured salvation and miracles as God revealed himself and it was indeed showers of blessings at the crusade with the theme: “Connecting to the Ocean Divider,” gave a renewed hope to participants who attended the live programme and for those who connected all over the world via different social media handles.

The crusade, according to the Senior Regional Overseer (SRO) MFM International headquarters annex, Pastor Edwin Etomi, was in line with the Explosive Evangelism Initiative (EEI) vision of the General Overseer of MFM Worldwide, Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, which objectives include: “to win the world for Christ, as well as for healing of the land as well as individuals of diverse challenges especially people who need deliverance.”

Etomi said that the crusade was aimed at winning souls for Christ, to deliver lives from the grip of darkness through deliverance prayers, as well as to let participants know that there are assured promises of victory promised by Christ amidst myriad challenges bedeviling the world at large.

Also, he said that the crusade is to open the spiritual eyes of the people, help them discover themselves, their purpose on earth, as well as become agents of transformation for a better society.

He used the opportunity to explain other spiritual deliverance prayer programmes and Biblical teachings and seminars the church positively embarks on, apart from different Corporate Social Responsibility programmes such as Food Evangelism, Scholarships for brilliant but indigent students, Cash gifts to widows, free medical outreaches, among others.

Men, women, and youths, who sought God’s intervention, trooped into the church arena and beamed with smiles at the end of the meeting.

Attendees came with various prayer requests written on pieces of paper, as well as photographs of their loved ones who could not be present due to the physical distance or were in hospitals.

Others came along with water, olive oil, and clothing (mantles), their bottles of water, which they hoped would be prayed on, anchored on the belief that God would provide the ultimate source of solution to all their challenges and answer their supplications.

The tone of the crusade was set by the SRO, Pastor Etomi, who affirmed to participants that any ocean-like challenges or problems any individual, family, city, Nation, or world is passing through can only be solved by God permanently without reverse. His words “God alone has the power to deliver to the uttermost as well as the only source of miracles, healing, wonders, breakthroughs, and the only one that can make one’s greatest expectations come to pass is God through Jesus Christ.’

Taking his message from the Book of Exodus 14: 21-22, Psalm 146: 10

The Assistant General Overseer (AGO), Pastor Gbesan Adebambo, who ministered on the topic “Connecting to the Ocean Divider; The Now Blessings of Breakthroughs,” revealed that Life, which is seasonal, dull of cycles, is also mysterious, hence requires revelation, which can only be given by God to understand it.

He emphasised that there is something greater than success in life which is Fulfilment and can only be attain by God’s enablement. He revealed that the efficiency of living is Fulfilment, that is, living one’s life to make an impact with utmost productivity.

Adebambo said every individual must go through four stages of life, which are Morning, Afternoon, Evening, and Resting stage; however maintained that success, Fulfilment, exploit, and impact in life are determined by how one positively navigates through these stages with Jesus Christ as the anchor.

He emphasised that it is a bonus to know Jesus Christ in the early stage of one’s life to avoid battles and stress.

Talking on the ‘Now Miracles ‘, Adebambo said those who have been battered in life, those who experience delay in their good expectations, those who experience disgrace, shame, and those going through depression situations can receive divine intervention from God through Jesus, who can give Divine restoration and speed of progress.

He called on individuals with great expectations to hate sin with perfect hatred , refuse to submit themselves to the devil as well as live a life of focus.

Adebanbo said the ultimate solution is genuine repentance, turning to God and praying strategic prayers. He maintained that total submission to God as well as connecting to God Almighty are the only ways individuals’ expectations, families’ expectations, group expectations, the nation, or the world’s expectations could be met.

Pastor Etomi thanked participants and assured that the crusade will be continuous as men and women of the church will be invited to minister deliverance to individuals.

It was jubilation galore all over the church as participants danced, sang, and praised God for the healing presence of the Almighty God .

Testimonies flowed and outstanding miracles happened immediately after the deliverance prayers were offered by the man of God.