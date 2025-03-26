New Telegraph

March 26, 2025
March 26, 2025
Tesla’s EU Sales Plunge 49% In First Two Months Of 2025

European sales of Tesla electric cars dropped 49 percent in JanuaryFebruary compared with the same period a year earlier, the ACEA manufacturers’ association said yesterday.

Ageing models are one factor behind the plunge so far this year, but e-vehicle clients may also be refusing to buy in protest of Tesla’s billionaire owner Elon Musk since he became a key supporter of US President Donald Trump.

Musk has been leading a vocal and divisive cost-cutting drive at the head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), reports AFP.

Several Tesla dealerships around the United States have been vandalized in recent weeks and the company’s stock price has plummeted over the past month.

