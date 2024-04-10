Tesla To Settle Over Fatal Autopilot Crash

Electric car giant Tesla has agreed to settle a lawsuit over a crash in 2018 which killed Apple engineer Walter Huang after his Model X, operating on Autopilot, collided with a highway barrier. The case, brought by Huang’s family, was scheduled to begin in the California Superior Court this week. If the trial had gone ahead, it would have brought increased scrutiny of the firm’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving technology.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed and reports have said the deal still needs to be approved by a judge. Tesla did not immediately respond to a BBC request for comment. Before the settlement, Tesla argued that Huang had misused the system because he was playing a video game just before the accident.