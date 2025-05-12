Tesla Stock Jumps To Highest Levels Since February

Share

Tesla (TSLA) stock jumped on Friday, pushing shares to their highest level since February as the EV maker looked set to notch a third straight week of gains.

Driving the gains Friday is general sentiment on trade, with President Trump floating a cut to US tariffs on Chinese imports ahead of this weekend’s negotiations.

The upbeat news on China trade policy comes after the White House stuck a trade deal with the UK. Tesla shares were up over five per cent, with shares up around four per cent for the week.

Tesla stock is up nearly 15 per cent in the past three weeks, boosted by an earnings update highlighted by CEO Elon Musk signaling he planned to spend more time at the company as he transitions away from the Trump administration.

The news this week for Tesla was not all positive, however, as continued sales weakness plagued the Europe region. On Tuesday, the latest data out of the UK found Tesla registrations (a proxy for sales) hit only 512 new vehicles in April, per the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders auto trade group.

That figure is down 62 per cent from a year earlier. Tesla’s UK underperformance follows weakness in other key regions. Germany’s KBA trade group reported registrations dipped 46% in the country to 885.

The country is home to Tesla’s only European factory. Tesla registrations also fell in key territories like France (down 59%), Denmark (down 67%), and Sweden (down 81%), per Bloomberg data polling national auto associations.

The drops in April mirror tumbling European sales in March, as well. First-quarter sales also slid more than analysts expected. Even in Tesla’s home market of the US, the company has had to pull additional levers to boost sales.

The automaker added a new, rear-drive version (RWD) of the newly refreshed Model Y SUV in the US, with a starting price of $46,630 before incentives. The move came as the company added cheap financing to the new Model Y, aiming to boost sales in the second quarter.

Meanwhile EV-blog CarScoops noted that Tesla Model Y Launch Editions are piling up at Tesla showrooms, meaning demand is a problem for the $59,900 vehicle.

