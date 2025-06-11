Tesla Stock Higher On Musktrump Feud Cooling

Share

Tesla (TSLA) stock is charging higher for a third trading session in a row as the company’s robotaxi rollout gains steam and the war between CEO Elon Musk and President Trump cools off.

On Monday night, Tesla was listed as an autonomous vehicle (AV) operator on Austin’s Transportation and Public Works website, ahead of the reported June 12 targeted start of Tesla’s robotaxi service.

The news was first picked up by Tesla blog Teslarati. Tesla stock was up over four per cent in afternoon trading, poised for its third straight up session.

Tesla was listed with Alphabet’s Waymo, Amazon’s Zoox, Hyundai’s Motional, and a few others on the current list of AV operators in Austin.

Though Tesla’s June 12 start date isn’t official, and the company could delay the start due to other circumstances, Tesla’s listing on the Transportation and Public Works site is seen as positive momentum for the start to begin imminently.

Tesla will use remote teleoperators in the event that a robotaxi has an incident or is stuck in a traffic situation, allowing human intervention when needed. While this is a welcome safety initiative, it may hinder any ramp-up of Tesla’s robotaxi fleet.

Musk’s closeness to President Trump was seen as a boon for its robotaxi ambitions, but the recent war of words between the two sank Tesla stock late last week, and it’s only now recovering.

Part of today’s recovery in the stock came as Trump made some conciliatory comments about Musk and Tesla on Monday after the bell.

“I’d have no problem with it,” Trump said at a White House event on Monday when asked if he would be willing to speak with Musk. “I’d imagine he wants to speak with me.”

Share