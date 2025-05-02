Tesla Denies Contacting Headhunters To Replace Musk

Share

Tesla has denied reports that it has contacted recruitment firms to launch a search for a replacement for Elon Musk as chief executive.

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that the electric car firm’s board began looking for a successor to Musk last month.

It said this was because of frustration around Musk’s focus on his job in US President Donald Trump’s administration and Tesla’s sinking share price, reports the BBC.

However, in statement yesterday, Tesla said the report was “absolutely false” while Musk wrote on his social media platform X that the paper was “a discredit to journalism”.

Tesla chair Robyn Denholm wrote on X: “There was a media report erroneously claiming that the Tesla Board had contacted recruitment firms to initiate a CEO search at the company.”

“This is absolutely false (and this was communicated to the media before the report was published).”

