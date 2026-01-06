TESCOM Reiterates Govt’s Commitment To Training, Retraining Of Teachers, Others

The Chairman, Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Apostle Abiodun Sanyaolu, has reiterated the government’s commitment to the training and retraining of teachers, and non-teaching staff in the state’s schools.

He stated this in his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, during a chat with journalists where he noted that it was imperative for the teachers to operate under a better learning atmosphere and conditions.

Sanyaolu, who recalled that several initiatives had been implemented by Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration to reposition the education sector for efficiency and top-notch service delivery, stressed that teachers and other stakeholders have been active participants in actualising the vision of the state government for the sector.

He noted that the state government had been given an approval for the training of teachers on Artificial Intelligence (AI), so as to be acquainted with the modern trends of new innovations in technology, saying that the agency would continue to target needed areas to improve the working conditions of the teachers.

He also noted that in the last two administrations in the state, Governor Abiodun’s administration had prioritised employment of teachers through the initiative – ‘OgunTeach,’ even as he noted that the distribution of teachers to various schools has become its challenges. Sanyaolu, however, said that the state government had been coming up with policy or looking for modalities through incentives for the teachers in the rural areas, as the teachers do not want to be posted to rural communities, but prefer to be in urban areas.

“So, when the government commences the operations of the incentives, teachers would demandi to be posted to the rural areas,” he stated, adding that in terms of whistle-blower policy being introduced by the TESCOM, “we did it to checkmate the excess of our teachers and others, so as to enforce disciplines, and checks and balances in our teaching professional.”

While regretting that some teachers were in the practice of abandoning their teaching job to engage in trading activities during school hours, he insisted that the present administration would no longer condone or tolerate this.

Sanyaolu described the policy as a welcome idea for the agency, saying: “Indeed, we have recorded a giant strides through this whistle-blower policy,” even as he noted that “as at today, no incentive is being attached to the policy, and if we are going to do that, it might be at the future programme.” He added: “And, the policy would be fully in operation by the next term throughout the state.

We are managers of teachers and non-teaching staff as I have said earlier, but the government policy on education rests entirely on the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology. “Our Commissioner of Education, Science, and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu is doing wonderfully well in repositioning the Ogun State educational programmes and policies to the world standards.