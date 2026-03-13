TESCOM Issues Appointment Letters To Recruited Teachers In Osun

The Osun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has officially distributed appointment letters to successful applicants selected to fill teaching vacancies in public secondary schools across the state.

The recruitment exercise, carried out under the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke, saw qualified candidates drawn from all 30 local government areas of the state. The initiative forms part of the state government’s commitment to expanding employment opportunities for youths in Osun.

In a statement released in Osogbo, the Chairman of TESCOM, Comrade Tope Mustapha Adéyemí, congratulated the newly recruited teachers and urged them to approach the opportunity with dedication and a strong sense of responsibility.

According to him, the appointments represent an important step toward strengthening the education sector in the state. Adéyemí encouraged the teachers to regard their roles as a vital service to the people of Osun by contributing meaningfully to the development of education and the academic growth of students.

He also expressed appreciation to applicants for their patience throughout the recruitment process. The TESCOM chairman further urged the successful candidates to reciprocate the gesture of the state government by working diligently and impacting knowledge that will help advance the standard of education across Osun State.