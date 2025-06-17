TESCOM Implores Teachers To Rededicate To Academic Excellence

Share

As schools reopened for the third-term of the 2024/2025 school year, Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has launched a comprehensive school monitoring initiative that would enhance quality education and standard of learning in the state.

This was even as the Commission challenged the teachers on the need to rededicate their efforts and energy towards ensuring academic excellence in the school system.

The comprehensive school monitoring initiative is also aimed at guaranteeing effective teaching practice and promoting a conducive learning environment for teachers, nonteaching staff and learners.

The Commissioner II at the TESCOM, Moruf Adesegun, during the monitoring exercise, which covered several secondary schools in Remo North Local Government Area, stressed the importance of the need for teachers to rededicate themselves to deliver qualitative education.

He noted that teachers and non-teaching staff must strive to perform their duties diligently in order to justify their salaries and to promote discipline, morality, and a culture of reading among students.

Adesegun also encouraged educators to align their efforts with the state government’s transformation policy on education, stating that this alignment would go a long way in fostering a supportive environment for both teachers and learners.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, Commissioner IV in the Commission, Ademola Adeleye, who led the monitoring team to schools in the Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state, expressed satisfaction with the impressive turnout and commitment of the teachers.

